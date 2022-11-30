Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Frankfurt
30.11.22
08:03 Uhr
6,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9507,01013:50
PR Newswire
30.11.2022 | 13:40
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caverion acquires LukkoPro and broadens its offering in smart security services in Finland

Caverion Corporation Investor news 30 November 2022 at 2.00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion acquires LukkoPro and broadens its offering in smart security services in Finland

Caverion has signed an agreement to acquire the Finnish company LukkoPro Oy. The acquisition is a bolt-on acquisition for Caverion in the area of smart security and safety services. With this acquisition, Caverion strengthens its position especially in locking and access control services. The automated EasyKey key management services, developed by LukkoPro, will expand Caverion's digital services offering.

"As our customer base is further expanding, it was natural for us to look for a partner with whom we can grow our locking and safety services nationwide. Together with Caverion, we can utilise the expertise and strengths of our people in the best possible way. This acquisition will also enable to take our digital key management services, EasyKey, to wider markets," says Marko Määttä, CEO of LukkoPro.

LukkoPro was founded in 1976 and is located in six locations: Oulu, Raahe, Ylivieska, Kokkola, Viitasaari and Jyväskylä. The company operates a growing business with a good customer base. In 2021, the revenue of LukkoPro Oy was about EUR 5.6 million and the company employs about 35 people.

"LukkoPro complements our services perfectly through its solid competence. Ensuring personal and property protection is an essential part of a safe built environment. I warmly welcome the personnel of LukkoPro to Caverion," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion's Division Finland.

The transaction is expected to be completed on Thursday 1 December 2022. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction price.

For more information, please contact:

Kirsi Hemmilä, Communications Manager,
Caverion Finland,
tel. +358 50 390 0941,
kirsi.hemmila(at)caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3675444/1705094.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/lukkopro-logo,c3119113

LukkoPro logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-acquires-lukkopro-and-broadens-its-offering-in-smart-security-services-in-finland-301690150.html

CAVERION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.