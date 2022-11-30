Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2022 | 13:41
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KOSKISEN CORPORATION ON 1 DECEMBER 2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 NOVEMBER 2022 SHARES



LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KOSKISEN CORPORATION ON 1
DECEMBER 2022 



The shares of Koskisen Corporation will be listed on the Official List of
Nasdaq Helsinki on Thursday 1 December 2022. The trading code of the share is
KOSKI. 



Basic information on Koskisen Corporation as of 1 December 2022:

Trading code: KOSKI

Issuer code: KOSKI

ISIN-code: FI4000533005

LEI code: 9845000D85046ECFFF27

Orderbook id: 274974

Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181

MIC: XHEL

Number of shares: 23 038 487

Listing date on the Official List: 1 December 2022



Industry: 55 Basic Materials

ICB Supersector: 5510 Basic Resources

Market Cap Segment: Small Cap

Managing director: Jukka Pahta

Address: Tehdastie 2

        FI-16600 Järvelä

        FINLAND

Phone: +358 (0)20 553 41

Internet: https://koskisen.fi/sijoittajille/



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
