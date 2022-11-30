Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KOSKISEN CORPORATION ON 1 DECEMBER 2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 NOVEMBER 2022 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KOSKISEN CORPORATION ON 1 DECEMBER 2022 The shares of Koskisen Corporation will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Thursday 1 December 2022. The trading code of the share is KOSKI. Basic information on Koskisen Corporation as of 1 December 2022: Trading code: KOSKI Issuer code: KOSKI ISIN-code: FI4000533005 LEI code: 9845000D85046ECFFF27 Orderbook id: 274974 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 23 038 487 Listing date on the Official List: 1 December 2022 Industry: 55 Basic Materials ICB Supersector: 5510 Basic Resources Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Jukka Pahta Address: Tehdastie 2 FI-16600 Järvelä FINLAND Phone: +358 (0)20 553 41 Internet: https://koskisen.fi/sijoittajille/ Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260