Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

2022Q3 2022Q2 2022Q1 2021Q4 2021Q3 2021Q2 Total deliveries 29,570 34,422 34,561 41,751 25,666 17,398 P7 deliveries 16,776 15,983 19,427 21,342 19,731 11,522 P5 deliveries 8,703 12,848 10,486 7,621 244 —

Total deliveries of vehicles were 29,570 in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 15% from 25,666 in the corresponding period of 2021.

Deliveries of the P7 smart sports sedan were 16,776 in the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 15% from 19,731 in the corresponding period of 2021.

Deliveries of the P5 smart family sedan were 8,703 in the third quarter of 2022.

were 8,703 in the third quarter of 2022. XPENG's physical sales network continued expansion with a total of 407 stores, covering 143 cities as of September 30, 2022.

continued expansion with a total of 407 stores, covering 143 cities as of September 30, 2022. XPENG self-operated charging station network further expanded to 1,011 stations, including 806 XPENG self-operated supercharging stations and 205 destination charging stations as of September 30, 2022.

further expanded to 1,011 stations, including 806 XPENG self-operated supercharging stations and 205 destination charging stations as of September 30, 2022. Total revenues were RMB6.82 billion (US$0.96 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 19.3% from the same period of 2021, and a decrease of 8.2% from the second quarter of 2022.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB6.24 billion (US$0.88 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 14.3% from the same period of 2021, and a decrease of 10.1% from the second quarter of 2022.

Gross margin was 13.5% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 14.4% for the same period of 2021 and 10.9% for the second quarter of 2022.

Vehicle margin was 11.6% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 13.6% for the same period of 2021 and 9.1% for the second quarter of 2022.

which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 11.6% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 13.6% for the same period of 2021 and 9.1% for the second quarter of 2022. Net loss was RMB2.38 billion (US$0.33 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.59 billion for the same period of 2021 and RMB2.70 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss was RMB2.22 billion (US$0.31 billion) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.49 billion for the same period of 2021 and RMB2.46 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss was RMB2.38 billion (US$0.33 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.59 billion for the same period of 2021 and RMB2.70 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss was RMB2.22 billion (US$0.31 billion) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.49 billion for the same period of 2021 and RMB2.46 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB2.38 billion (US$0.33 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.59 billion for the same period of 2021 and RMB2.70 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB2.22 billion (US$0.31 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.49 billion for the same period of 2021 and RMB2.46 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB0.69 billion (US$0.10 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.62 billion for the same period of 2021 and RMB0.78 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB2.77 (US$0.39) for the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB2.59 (US$0.36) for the third quarter of 2022. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB40.12 billion (US$5.64 billion) as of September 30, 2022, compared with RMB41.34 billion as of June 30, 2022. Time deposits include short-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.

Key Financial Results

(in RMB billions, except for percentage)

For the Three Months Ended % Changei September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2022 2022 YoY QoQ Vehicle sales 5.46 6.94 6.24 14.3 % -10.1 % Vehicle margin 13.6% 9.1% 11.6% -2.0pts 2.5pts Total revenues 5.72 7.44 6.82 19.3 % -8.2 % Gross profit 0.82 0.81 0.92 12.5 % 14.1 % Gross margin 14.4% 10.9% 13.5% -0.9pts 2.6pts Net Loss 1.59 2.70 2.38 49.0 % -12.0 % Non-GAAP net loss 1.49 2.46 2.22 49.0 % -9.8 % Net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders 1.59 2.70 2.38 49.0 % -12.0 % Non-GAAP net loss

attributable to

ordinary shareholders 1.49 2.46 2.22 49.0 % -9.8 % Comprehensive loss

attributable to ordinary

shareholders 1.62 0.78 0.69 -57.4 % -11.3 %

i Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented

Management Commentary

"Our management team has recently conducted an in-depth review of our growth strategy, products and operation. We have already carried out organization restructuring and changed some of our strategies. I am confident that our industry-leading smart and electrification technologies will allow us to build competitive products appealing to a broad customer base," said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. "I also would like to thank our shareholders for their valuable suggestions to us."

"We will implement prudent cost control initiatives and improve operational efficiency," said Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Honorary Vice Chairman and President of XPENG. "As we plan a number of upcoming product and technology rollouts, we are confident that we can achieve significant improvement in both sales volumes and average selling price."

Recent Developments

Deliveries in October 2022

Total deliveries reached 5,101 vehicles in October 2022, consisting of 2,104 P7 smart sports sedans, 1,665 P5 smart family sedans and 709 G3i compact smart SUVs, and 623 G9 flagship SUVs. Mass deliveries of the G9 began on October 27, 2022, reaching customers in over 100 cities across China.

As of October 31, 2022, year-to-date total deliveries reached 103,654, representing a 56% increase year-over-year.

XPENG 2022 TECH DAY

On October 24, 2022, XPENG hosted its fourth annual 1024 Tech Day at its headquarters in Guangzhou. The Company unveiled the rollout plan of XNGP, its next-generation full-scenario advanced driver assistance system that covers nationwide urban roads, as well as its industry-leading in-car voice system.

ESG Performance

On September 27, 2022, XPENG received its third consecutive annual MSCI ESG rating of AA, ranking top among carmakers worldwide for ESG performance. The MSCI AA ESG rating recognizes the Company's achievement in reducing carbon footprint and its growth potential driven by its clean technology innovation.

On September 23, 2022, XPENG, as an invited company for the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), received an industry-leading S&P Global ESG score of 49, representing an increase of 48% from the score released last year and ranking top among Chinese automakers.

Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Total revenues were RMB6.82 billion (US$0.96 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 19.3% from RMB5.72 billion for the same period of 2021 and a decrease of 8.2% from RMB7.44 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB6.24 billion (US$0.88 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 14.3% from RMB5.46 billion for the same period of 2021 and a decrease of 10.1% from RMB6.94 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to higher vehicle deliveries, while the quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to lower vehicle deliveries for the P5 and G3i.

Revenues from services and others were RMB0.58 billion (US$0.08 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 124.1% from RMB0.26 billion for the same period of 2021 and an increase of 17.0% from RMB0.50 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year and the quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributable to more services, parts and accessory sales in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.

Cost of sales was RMB5.90 billion (US$0.83 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 20.4% from RMB4.90 billion for the same period of 2021 and a decrease of 11.0% from RMB6.63 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was explained by higher vehicle sales and higher material cost, and the quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above.

Gross margin was 13.5% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 14.4% and 10.9% for the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.

Vehicle margin was 11.6% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 13.6% for the same period of 2021 and 9.1% for the second quarter of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to the product mix changes.

Research and development expenses were RMB1.50 billion (US$0.21 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 18.5% from RMB1.26 billion for the same period of 2021 and an increase of 18.5% from RMB1.26 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the increase in employee compensation as a result of expanded research and development staff, and the quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily associated with higher new vehicle development to support future growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.63 billion (US$0.23 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 5.7% from RMB1.54 billion for the same period of 2021 and a decrease of 2.3% from RMB1.66 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to expansion of our sales network and associated personnel cost. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to lower operating expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB2.18 billion (US$0.31 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.80 billion for the same period of 2021 and RMB2.09 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The higher quarter-over-quarter loss was mainly attributable to higher operating expenses mentioned above.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.02 billion (US$0.28 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.70 billion for the same period of 2021 and RMB1.85 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

Impact of foreign currency revaluation reflected the following results:

Exchange loss from foreign currency transactions was RMB0.55 billion (US$0.08 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, primarily resulting from the depreciation impact of Renminbi-denominated assets (other receivables) held in U.S. dollar functional currency subsidiaries. Such revaluation was included in net loss. Foreign currency translation adjustment was RMB1.69 billion (US$0.24 billion) gain for the third quarter of 2022, primarily resulting from the appreciation of U.S. dollar-denominated assets. Such revaluation was included in the comprehensive loss, but not net loss.

Net loss was RMB2.38 billion (US$0.33 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.59 billion for the same period of 2021 and RMB2.70 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.22 billion (US$0.31 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.49 billion for the same period of 2021 and RMB2.46 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB2.38 billion (US$0.33 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.59 billion for the same period of 2021 and RMB2.70 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.22 billion (US$0.31 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.49 billion for the same period of 2021 and RMB2.46 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB0.69 billion (US$0.10 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.62 billion for the same period of 2021 and RMB0.78 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The difference between comprehensive loss and net loss reflected primarily the revaluation impact of U.S. dollar-denominated assets mentioned above.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG were both RMB2.77 (US$0.39) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.89 for the third quarter of 2021 and RMB3.16 for the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB2.59 (US$0.36) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.77 for the third quarter of 2021 and RMB2.88 for the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB40.12 billion (US$5.64 billion), compared with RMB43.54 billion as of December 31, 2021 and RMB41.34 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 20,000 and 21,000, representing a year-over-year decrease of approximately 49.7% to 52.1%.

Total revenues to be between RMB4.8 billion and RMB5.1 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of approximately 40.4% to 43.9%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng Inc. ("XPENG") is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyXPENG.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth in this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2022, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goal and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturer, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) December 31, September 30, September 30, 2021

(audited)

RMB 2022

(unaudited)

RMB 2022

(unaudited)

US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 11,024,906 11,370,371 1,598,421 Restricted cash 609,975 173,449 24,383 Short-term deposits 25,858,007 18,173,191 2,554,747 Short-term investments 2,833,763 2,018,920 283,815 Long-term deposits, current portion — 423,887 59,589 Derivative assets, current portion — 1,676 236 Accounts and notes receivable, net 2,673,494 3,704,270 520,738 Installment payment receivables, net,

current portion 887,202 1,216,645 171,033 Inventory 2,661,921 4,378,007 615,450 Amounts due from related parties 32,785 57,669 8,107 Prepayments and other current assets 2,248,683 2,421,807 340,451 Total current assets 48,830,736 43,939,892 6,176,970 Non-current assets Long-term deposits 3,217,266 7,962,455 1,119,344 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,424,776 9,367,276 1,316,831 Right-of-use assets, net 1,561,175 2,067,712 290,674 Intangible assets, net 878,724 892,545 125,472 Land use rights, net 595,471 2,731,503 383,989 Installment payment receivables, net 1,863,492 2,213,706 311,198 Long-term investments 1,549,176 2,391,170 336,145 Other non-current assets 1,730,486 223,883 31,473 Total non-current assets 16,820,566 27,850,250 3,915,126 Total assets 65,651,302 71,790,142 10,092,096

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) December 31, September 30, September 30, 2021

(audited)

RMB 2022

(unaudited)

RMB 2022

(unaudited)

US$ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term borrowings — 1,600,000 224,924 Accounts and notes payable 12,362,186 14,999,534 2,108,601 Amounts due to related parties 24,919 28,593 4,020 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 373,488 515,139 72,417 Finance lease liabilities, current portion — 164,726 23,157 Deferred revenue, current portion 418,227 316,403 44,479 Long-term borrowings, current portion — 328,325 46,155 Accruals and other liabilities 4,811,107 5,268,607 740,649 Income taxes payable 22,737 60,434 8,496 Total current liabilities 18,012,664 23,281,761 3,272,898 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 1,675,106 3,190,643 448,533 Operating lease liabilities 1,189,754 1,960,669 275,626 Finance lease liabilities — 788,050 110,782 Deferred revenue 479,061 664,727 93,446 Other non-current liabilities 2,148,139 2,463,163 346,266 Total non-current liabilities 5,492,060 9,067,252 1,274,653 Total liabilities 23,504,724 32,349,013 4,547,551 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Ordinary shares 87 88 12 Class B Ordinary shares 25 25 4 Additional paid-in capital 59,980,534 60,542,236 8,510,893 Statutory reserves 6,047 6,047 850 Accumulated deficit (16,191,566) (22,969,363) (3,228,983) Accumulated other comprehensive

(loss) income (1,648,549) 1,862,096 261,769 Total shareholders' equity 42,146,578 39,441,129 5,544,545 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 65,651,302 71,790,142 10,092,096

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues Vehicle sales 5,460,063 6,938,497 6,241,143 877,366 Services and others 259,855 497,848 582,344 81,865 Total revenues 5,719,918 7,436,345 6,823,487 959,231 Cost of sales Vehicle sales (4,718,809 ) (6,309,727 ) (5,514,695 ) (775,244 ) Services and others (180,285 ) (317,258 ) (385,554 ) (54,200 ) Total cost of sales (4,899,094 ) (6,626,985 ) (5,900,249 ) (829,444 ) Gross profit 820,824 809,360 923,238 129,787 Operating expenses Research and development

expenses (1,264,240 ) (1,264,959 ) (1,498,550 ) (210,663 ) Selling, general and

administrative expenses (1,538,420 ) (1,664,513 ) (1,626,343 ) (228,628 ) Total operating expenses (2,802,660 ) (2,929,472 ) (3,124,893 ) (439,291 ) Other income, net 179,196 29,328 24,824 3,490 Loss from operations (1,802,640 ) (2,090,784 ) (2,176,831 ) (306,014 ) Interest income 193,888 267,506 289,954 40,761 Interest expense (16,347 ) (22,311 ) (38,968 ) (5,478 ) Fair value gain (loss) on derivative

assets or derivative liabilities 30,190 84,211 (8,003 ) (1,125 ) Fair value gain on long-term

investments — 15,869 129,240 18,168 Exchange gain (loss) from foreign

currency transactions 14,295 (938,327 ) (550,775 ) (77,427 ) Other non-operating loss, net (13,884 ) (1,948 ) (2,600 ) (366 ) Loss before income tax expenses

and share of results of equity

method investees (1,594,498 ) (2,685,784 ) (2,357,983 ) (331,481 ) Income tax expenses (303 ) (11,735 ) (21,017 ) (2,955 ) Share of results of equity method

investees — (3,363 ) 2,852 401 Net loss (1,594,801 ) (2,700,882 ) (2,376,148 ) (334,035 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders of XPeng Inc. (1,594,801 ) (2,700,882 ) (2,376,148 ) (334,035 )

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net loss (1,594,801 ) (2,700,882 ) (2,376,148 ) (334,035 ) Other comprehensive (loss)

income Foreign currency translation

adjustment, net of nil tax (26,478 ) 1,922,801 1,686,156 237,036 Total comprehensive loss

attributable to XPeng Inc. (1,621,279 ) (778,081 ) (689,992 ) (96,999 ) Comprehensive loss

attributable to ordinary

shareholders of XPeng Inc. (1,621,279 ) (778,081 ) (689,992 ) (96,999 ) Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in

computing net loss per

ordinary share Basic and diluted 1,689,885,370 1,708,557,461 1,718,162,864 1,718,162,864 Net loss per ordinary share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders Basic and diluted (0.94 ) (1.58 ) (1.38 ) (0.19 ) Weighted average number of

ADS used in computing net

loss per share Basic and diluted 844,942,685 854,278,731 859,081,432 859,081,432 Net loss per ADS attributable

to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (1.89 ) (3.16 ) (2.77 ) (0.39 )

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ Loss from operations (1,802,640 ) (2,090,784 ) (2,176,831 ) (306,014 ) Share-based compensation

expenses 102,673 236,469 152,695 21,466 Non-GAAP loss from operations (1,699,967 ) (1,854,315 ) (2,024,136 ) (284,548 ) Net loss (1,594,801 ) (2,700,882 ) (2,376,148 ) (334,035 ) Share-based compensation

expenses 102,673 236,469 152,695 21,466 Non-GAAP net loss (1,492,128 ) (2,464,413 ) (2,223,453 ) (312,569 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders (1,594,801 ) (2,700,882 ) (2,376,148 ) (334,035 ) Share-based compensation

expenses 102,673 236,469 152,695 21,466 Non-GAAP net loss attributable

to ordinary shareholders of

XPeng Inc. (1,492,128 ) (2,464,413 ) (2,223,453 ) (312,569 ) Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in

calculating Non-GAAP net loss

per share Basic and diluted 1,689,885,370 1,708,557,461 1,718,162,864 1,718,162,864 Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary

share Basic and diluted (0.88 ) (1.44 ) (1.29 ) (0.18 ) Weighted average number of

ADS used in calculating Non-

GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted 844,942,685 854,278,731 859,081,432 859,081,432 Non-GAAP net loss per ADS Basic and diluted (1.77 ) (2.88 ) (2.59 ) (0.36 )

