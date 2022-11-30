Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals Announces New Chief People Officer Karen Anderson

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing medicines that are transformational for patients, today announced Karen Anderson as its new Chief People Officer. In this newly created position, Karen will lead the Company's human resources function and help define Centessa's people and culture strategy.



Karen joins Centessa with over 25 years of experience in human resources roles spanning the biotechnology/pharmaceutical, technology and healthcare industries. Prior to joining Centessa, Karen was Chief Human Resources Officer at Mimecast Limited. Previously, she was Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals where she supported the strategic direction and business growth from a few hundred employees to more than 1,000 employees in 16 global legal entities. Karen was also Vice President of Human Resources at Pfizer, supporting the Commercial business unit in both developed and emerging markets. Earlier in her career she was responsible for compensation, benefits and systems for Bayer Canada before becoming the Global Human Resources Director for Baxter where she had a strong focus on mergers and acquisitions.

"Centessa attracts the industry's best and brightest people," said Saurabh Saha MD PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Centessa. "Karen is highly qualified and has a strong track record building and supporting high-performing teams. We are excited to work with her as we continue to drive our strategy forward and build on our agile culture."

"I believe in the mission at Centessa to develop medicines that can be transformational for patients," said Karen Anderson. "I look forward to working with this talented team to help nurture the culture and support the company's ambitious and exciting future."

