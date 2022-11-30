Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Endomines AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Endomines AB (publ) receives observation status (174/22)

Den 18 augusti 2022 offentliggjorde Endomines AB (publ) ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget undertecknat en fusionsplan enligt vilken Bolaget ska fusioneras med ett finskt dotterbolag, Endomines Finland Oyj, som övertagande bolag och vars aktier avses tas upp till handel på Nasdaq Helsingfors. Den 26 september 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att en extra bolagstämma i Bolaget beslutat att godkänna nämnda fusionsplan. Den 28 november 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Endomines Finland Oyj lämnat in en ansökan om upptagande till handel av dess aktier på Nasdaq Helsingfors. Idag, den 30 november 2022, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Endomines AB (publ) (ENDO, ISIN-kod SE0018690059, orderboks-ID 213767) ska ges observationsstatus. On August 18, 2022, Endomines AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had signed a merger plan under which the Company will merge with a Finnish subsidiary, Endomines Finland Oyj, as the surviving company and whose shares are intended to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. On September 26, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the merger plan. On November 28, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that Endomines Finland Oyj had submitted an application for listing of its shares on Nasdaq Helsinki. Today, November 30, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that it had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such a delisting application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the instruments removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Endomines AB (publ) (ENDO, ISIN code SE0018690059, order book ID 213767) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB