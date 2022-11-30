Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
WKN: A3DVMB ISIN: SE0018690059 Ticker-Symbol: ED00 
Frankfurt
30.11.22
08:05 Uhr
4,710 Euro
-0,260
-5,23 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDOMINES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDOMINES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2022 | 14:29
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Endomines AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Endomines AB (publ) receives observation status (174/22)

Den 18 augusti 2022 offentliggjorde Endomines AB (publ) ("Bolaget") ett
pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget undertecknat en fusionsplan
enligt vilken Bolaget ska fusioneras med ett finskt dotterbolag, Endomines
Finland Oyj, som övertagande bolag och vars aktier avses tas upp till handel på
Nasdaq Helsingfors. 

Den 26 september 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att en extra bolagstämma i Bolaget beslutat att godkänna nämnda
fusionsplan. 

Den 28 november 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Endomines Finland Oyj lämnat in en ansökan om upptagande
till handel av dess aktier på Nasdaq Helsingfors. 

Idag, den 30 november 2022, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier
från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan
avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument
ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Endomines
AB (publ) (ENDO, ISIN-kod SE0018690059, orderboks-ID 213767) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

On August 18, 2022, Endomines AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that the Company had signed a merger plan under which the
Company will merge with a Finnish subsidiary, Endomines Finland Oyj, as the
surviving company and whose shares are intended to be listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki. 

On September 26, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the
merger plan. 

On November 28, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
Endomines Finland Oyj had submitted an application for listing of its shares on
Nasdaq Helsinki. 

Today, November 30, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information
that it had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such a delisting application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the instruments
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Endomines AB (publ) (ENDO, ISIN code SE0018690059, order book ID 213767) shall
be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations, 08-405 60 00. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
