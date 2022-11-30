Anzeige
30.11.2022 | 14:29
J.Molner AS: The first day of trading with new shares of J.Molner AS is 01.12.2022

Given that due to technical reasons the increase of J.Molner AS (registry code:
16579077, hereinafter J.Molner) was registered in the Commercial Register later
than expected i.e. on 28.11.2022, the trading with additional shares of
J.Molner shall commence on 01.12.2022. For the sake of clarity, this only
concerns those shares of J.Molner that belong to the major shareholder of
J.Molner and it does not affect the shares that have been distributed to the
investors during the public offering and that are already admitted to trading. 

On 09.11.2022 the Supervisory Board of J.Molner decided to increase the share
capital of J.Molner by EUR 86,001.00 and to issue 86,001 new shares to AS LHV
Pank to enable the repayment of borrowed shares to the majority shareholder of
J.Molner that were used for settlement purposes in the initial public offering.
The increase of share capital was registered in the Commercial Register on
28.11.2022. Therefore, the trading with new shares of J.Molner on Nasdaq
Tallinn stock exchange's multilateral trading facility First North can commence
later than the 22.11.2022 referred in the Company Description. 

The first trading day of the new shares is 01.12.2022.


     For additional information please contact:
     
     Jason Grenfell-Gardner
     
     J.Molner AS
     Management Board member
     +372 536 00 346
     jason@jmolner.com
