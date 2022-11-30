Italy added 303 MW/632 MWh of distributed energy storage capacity in the first nine months of 2022. The segment continues to grow in the country, led by the regions of Lombardy and Veneto.By the end of September, Italy had installed 159,725 distributed storage systems linked to renewable energy projects, according to new figures from the national renewables association, ANIE Rinnovabili. The storage systems have a combined capacity of 959 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 1,826 MWh. This compares to 720 MW/1,361 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of June and 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh at ...

