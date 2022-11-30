DJ Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CI2U LN) Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Nov-2022 / 14:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 809.1912

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 48214

CODE: CI2U LN

ISIN: LU1681043169

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2U LN Sequence No.: 205227 EQS News ID: 1501997 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1501997&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2022 08:16 ET (13:16 GMT)