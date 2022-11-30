Arm today announced the appointment of new Board members Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of XCOM Labs and former CEO and executive chairman of Qualcomm Inc., and Rosemary Schooler, former corporate vice president and general manager of Data Center and AI Sales for Intel. Both bring significant public company experience spanning technology development, business strategy and corporate governance to Arm as it continues to prepare for a public listing.

"The unique insights and depth of experience that Paul and Rosemary bring will help us expand and diversify our Board while providing enormous value to Arm at such a pivotal moment in our journey," said Rene Haas, CEO, Arm.

Haas added, "Paul has an incredible track record of developing cutting-edge technologies and leading Qualcomm through an amazing growth phase, and Rosemary has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities, setting and executing strategic priorities, driving innovation and cultivating customer relationships across a variety of Intel's businesses during her long career there. I look forward to working with both Paul and Rosemary as we strengthen our leadership position in the semiconductor ecosystem and prepare for the public markets."

"I have worked with Arm from the early days of smartphones and the wireless internet," Paul E. Jacobs added. "As computing becomes ever more pervasive, this creates new opportunities to build upon Arm's market-leading position. I am excited to join Arm's Board and work with the world-class team here to help drive the next technology revolutions."

"Arm is poised to be a leader in the semiconductor and computing industries," said Rosemary Schooler. "Working with customers to solve their most complex technology challenges has been the focus of my career. I'm thrilled to join Arm and look forward to helping the company expand its connected computing footprint across the globe."

About Paul E. Jacobs

Paul E. Jacobs, Ph.D. is the chairman and CEO of XCOM Labs, which he founded in 2018 to develop high performance wireless technologies and applications. Prior to XCOM, Dr. Jacobs served as CEO and executive chairman of Qualcomm Inc., where he spearheaded the company's efforts to develop and commercialize fundamental mobile technology breakthroughs that fueled the wireless internet and smartphone revolutions. During his tenure as CEO, Qualcomm's revenue quadrupled and its market capitalization doubled. Dr. Jacobs is a prolific inventor with over 80 U.S. patents granted or pending in the field of wireless technology and devices.

Dr. Jacobs currently serves as director of Dropbox, Inc. and FIRST. He earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, M.S. in Electrical Engineering, and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from UC Berkeley. He founded Berkeley's Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation. Dr. Jacobs is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

About Rosemary Schooler

Rosemary Schooler is a proven leader with over 30 years of experience in the global technology industry. She most recently served as corporate vice president and general manager of Data Center and AI Sales for Intel Corporation. During her 33-year career at Intel, Ms. Schooler managed and oversaw sales and corporate strategy for the company's IoT business. She also held vice president and general manager positions at a number of Intel start-up initiatives in the embedded/IoT, networking and storage businesses, including PnL, architecture, product development and customer success efforts. In her networking role, Ms. Schooler led industry transforming initiatives including Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and technologies such as Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK).

Ms. Schooler has supported industry efforts including ATIS and TIA as well as non-profits including the National Center for Women in Technology (NCWIT). She was previously an independent director for Cloudera and currently serves on the board for Zurn Water Solutions. Ms. Schooler earned a BS in ceramic science and engineering from Penn State University.

About Arm

Arm technology is defining the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 240 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners, we are enabling artificial intelligence to work everywhere, and in cybersecurity, we are delivering the foundation for trust in the digital world from chip to cloud. The future is being built on Arm.

