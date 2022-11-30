Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022
Gaming Innovation Group signs Head of Terms with established Ontario land-based operator

ST JULIAN'S, Malta, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has signed a Head of Terms agreement with an established Ontario land-based operator, to provide its award winning Platform, Sportsbook and proven OMNI channel solution in the Canadian province.

Powered by its leading technology and flexible architecture, this latest announcement follows a growing trend of operators choosing GiG to drive their brand in Ontario, following two successful, recently launched sites and the upcoming launch of another new partnership reported earlier this year.

GiG will drive the digital transition with its turnkey solution, including the technical platform, OMNI solution, Frontend, CMS and Sportsbook, all powered by GiG's unique data and GiG Logic rules based solutions.

It is anticipated that the full contract will be signed in the next months, with go live projected to be in H1 2023.

Having opened as recently as April 2022, Ontario is an attractive proposition for operators looking to access a market that is expected to grow to €2bn in gross gaming revenue (GGR) over the next three years, according to H2 Gambling Data.

Ben Clemes, GM of GiG North America, said: "I am really excited to sign the head of terms with a land-based partner that has been successfully operating in the Ontario market for many decades. Their land-based presence gives GiG the opportunity to showcase the power of our proven OMNI solution alongside our full product catalogue including Casino, Sports and our Frontend solution."

For more information
Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers'. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-signs-head-of-terms-with-established-ontario-land-based-operator-301690264.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
