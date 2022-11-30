PEDRO'S LIST, INC.: Pedro's List Launches Redesigned Corporate Website and Investor Relations Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO), a five year old, next-generation service provider connection app designed for modern Mexico, is pleased to announce the redesign and launch of its corporate website at pedroslist.mx.

The website has been established to serve multiple purposes. First, it's a gateway or 24 hour point of entry to the Company. Importantly, pedroslist.mx has a wide variety of technology that connects the app to the people of Mexico. The Investor Relations page was designed specifically to provide proactive communication regarding the Company and to provide an easy portal for inquiries regarding the public listing in the United States.

The technology team at Pedro's List is proud to have created an easy to use, easy to find website. Mexican technology users want easier/simpler/lighter. Some users may even use the app and then delete it. Consequently, Pedro's List's home page is designed to make downloading easy. Most notably, the user does not need to download the entire app to participate. Each user can be in the system and download the mobile app when they are ready. Like Pedro's List on the whole, this acknowledgement that users in Mexico often want a different experience than their northern neighbors allows Pedro's List to maintain an evergreen relationship and gateway to future use without occupying too much phone real estate or complicating sign-up in the first place.

Another unique feature of the app is the ability to sign up for the use of Pedro's List services so easily. Name, Phone and Email… 1, 2 ,3. This way, a user can easily find out whether Pedro's List provides service to their area and if there is a Service Provider for the services they are looking for.

Another compelling difference is that once a user signs up, they are issued a digital wallet to store their rewards for signing up, referring a friend or writing a review. This feature is not entirely unique, but for those who don't want to use their rewards, it has no effect on their ability to use the app. If the user decides later to redeem rewards, then additional information is required.

"We have a robust app with a friendly user experience thereby allowing users to easily request services, using blockchain technology for transactional processing, rewards, and leaving reviews," stated Camilo Olea, Director of Technology. "It is the perfect intersection of efficient technology and an incredibly simple User Experience."

"We fully believe that a lot of the features that the updated website has to offer, like the ticker symbol on the Investor Relations Page, and links to social media provide immediate transparency and informational value. But there's a lot that goes on behind the landing page to try to help our customers understand that our services are free and how easy it is to use the app in Mexico," said Andrew Birnbaum, Chief Executive Officer, Pedro's List.

About Pedro's List:

Pedro's List main business operations is connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects throughout Mexico. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology.

