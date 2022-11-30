A European consortium is trying to reuse discarded silicon powder from ingot and wafer manufacturing in several industrial applications, including PV production. The group is now identifying ways to decontaminate such materials.An international consortium led by Norwegian research institute Sintef is trying to reuse silicon powder, which is normally regarded as waste, in ingot and wafer manufacturing for different industrial high-end applications, including solar panel production. The group is working under the umbrella of the EU-funded Icarus project, which aims to develop modular processing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...