NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Sustainable Bonds (KVIKA 25 1201 GB) admitted to trading on 1 December 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kvika banki hf. 2 Org. no: 540502-2930 CORRECTION: K 3 LEI 254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KVIKA 25 1201 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000034734 6 CFI code D-B-V-U-F-R 7 FISN númer KVIKA BANKI/VAR BD 20251201 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 5.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 1.100.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet bond 15 Amortization type, if other One payment at maturity --------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other --------------------- 18 Issue date December 1, 2022 19 First ordinary installment date December 1, 2025 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 22 Maturity date December 1, 2025 23 Interest rate 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable REIBOR 3M 25 Floating interest rate, if other --------------------- 26 Premium 1,25% 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other --------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other --------------------- 31 Interest from date December 1, 2022 32 First ordinary coupon date March 1, 2023 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of coupon payments 12 35 If irregular cash flow, then how --------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other --------------------- 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading November 28, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to November 28, 2022 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading December 1, 2022 55 Order book ID KVIKA_25_1201_GB 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND S 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond