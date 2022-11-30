

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States will co-host the second Summit for Democracy during March 29-30, 2023, with Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Zambia. This diverse group of co-hosts underscores the universal desire for accountable, transparent, and rights-respecting governance.



Building on the first Summit for Democracy held in December 2021, this gathering will demonstrate how democracies deliver for their citizens and are best equipped to address the world's most pressing challenges.



At this second Summit, world leaders will showcase progress made on their commitments to build more resilient democracies; announce new commitments and initiatives to build on that momentum; reaffirm the central role of democratic institutions in delivering prosperity and safeguarding liberty; and underscore the effectiveness of collective action in tackling the most pressing challenges of our time.



The second Summit for Democracy will assemble world leaders in a virtual, plenary format, followed by hybrid gatherings in various countries with representatives from government, civil society, and the private sector. 'Together, we will showcase progress made by Summit partners on commitments during the Year of Action, and will reaffirm the vitality of the democratic model and collective action to meet the unprecedented challenges of our time,' the leaders of the host countries said in a joint statement.



