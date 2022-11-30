Finastra and Clinc announce collaboration to boost digital engagement and reduce service agent workload

Clinc's groundbreaking Virtual Banking Assistant app will be available as an integration within Finastra's Fusion Digital Banking platform

LAKE MARY, FLa., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that Clinc, the leading conversational AI specialist serving global financial institutions, will deliver its Virtual Banking Assistant technology fully integrated within Finastra's Fusion Digital Banking platform. The application enables Finastra's bank and credit union customers, utilizing Fusion Digital Banking as their digital platform, to increase digital engagement and streamline the customer experience. By enabling customers to manage common banking requests through voice and chat, the application creates efficiencies by dramatically reducing call center volume.







This integration represents a unique banking industry partnership where conversational AI software is combined with FusionFabric.cloud, Finastra's leading financial technology ecosystem, to create AI-driven digital experiences at cloud scale. Built on Finastra's industry-leading core technologies and harnessing an extensive catalog of open APIs, Clinc's Virtual Banking Assistant helps financial institutions improve user engagement by offering a functional and natural experience.

Jon Newhard, CEO at Clinc said, "We are incredibly pleased to be able to offer our AI solution to banks in collaboration with Finastra, whose FusionFabric.cloud platform is viewed around the world as a leading financial technology ecosystem. Our Virtual Banking Assistant, which can be integrated seamlessly as part of a digital transformation strategy, enables financial institutions to engage customers efficiently but without losing the personal touch. This is vital in an era when increasing numbers of consumers are demanding authentic and intuitive experiences from chatbots."

Narendra Mistry, Chief Product Officer, Universal Banking at Finastra said, "Financial institutions worldwide will benefit from increased access to Clinc's innovative chatbot technology. Understanding how real people talk and interact is critical as banks and credit unions work to ensure that the customer experience remains strong while embracing new technologies. We're delighted to welcome Clinc to our technology ecosystem, and for Finastra's customers to be able to easily offer conversational AI as part of their digital strategy."

