Mittwoch, 30.11.2022
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
WKN: 853687 ISIN: JP3435000009 Ticker-Symbol: SON1 
Tradegate
30.11.22
16:48 Uhr
77,70 Euro
-2,08
-2,61 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,8278,3216:55
77,7078,2016:49
PR Newswire
30.11.2022 | 16:40
PortAventura World and Sony Pictures Entertainment Announce World's First 'Uncharted' Dark Ride Roller Coaster

  • PortAventura World has closed a licensing agreement with Sony Pictures to build the first dark ride roller coaster inspired by the box office hit film Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg
  • Based on the globe-trotting adventure of the film, Uncharted will be the grand new attraction of the new season at PortAventura World, and will open at the end of the first half of 2023

TARRAGONA, Spain, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced today, Uncharted, the world's first dark ride roller coaster based on the box office hit film, will open in mid-2023. The new attraction will be located in the resort's Far West zone and will allow visitors to go on a dangerous search for one of the greatest treasures ever found.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.