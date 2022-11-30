Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022
WKN: A0B6RZ ISIN: LT0000111676 Ticker-Symbol: YOE 
Stuttgart
30.11.22
15:25 Uhr
1,095 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
30.11.2022
Pieno Zvaigzdes: Nine-month unaudited financial results of AB Pieno žvaigždes for 2022

According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždes in the nine months of 2022 was EUR 157.2 million, or 18.3% more than a year earlier (nine-month sales revenue in 2021 was EUR 132.9 million).
EBITDA for the nine months of 2022 was EUR 2.4 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 7.1 million a year ago.
In the nine months of 2022, the company incurred a loss of EUR 2.6 million. In the nine months of 2021, the company had a net profit of EUR 2.5 million.

Audrius Statulevicius
CFO
+370 52461419

  • 2022_q3_en_eur_solo_ias

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
