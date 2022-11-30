

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales grew at a faster pace in October, led by increased sales of non-food products, preliminary data from INE showed Wednesday.



Retail sales grew a seasonally and calendar adjusted 1.0 percent year-on-year following a 0.4 percent rise in September.



Food sales decreased 2.8 percent, while sales of non-food products increased 3.8 percent.



On a nonadjusted basis, retail sales rose 1.4 percent annually, this rate was eight tenths above the rate of the previous month.



Compared to the previous month, retail sales grew for a third month in a row, up 0.4 percent after a 0.3 percent rise in September.



Monthly sales at department stores were unchanged, while sales at mall chain stores grew 0.9 percent from the previous month.



