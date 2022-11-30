DJ Amundi Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT LYXOR Index Fund

Amundi Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT LYXOR Index Fund 30-Nov-2022

LYXOR Index Fund (the "Company")

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Registered office: Lyxor International Asset Management

91 Bd Pasteur, 75015 Paris- France

29 November 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUND LISTED BELOW

Name ISIN Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Distribution Income Amount (in currency currency Date share class currency) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB LU0908501132 EUR MFDD GBP 07/12/ 09/12/ 1.68 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond LU1285959703 USD USIG USD 07/12/ 09/12/ 1.43 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond LU1285959703 USD USIX GBX 07/12/ 09/12/ 1.43 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) LU1435356149 USD UHYG GBP 07/12/ 09/12/ 2.13 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) LU1435356149 USD USHY USD 07/12/ 09/12/ 2.13 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note LU1571051751 USD BUOY USD 07/12/ 09/12/ 1.71 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note LU1571051751 USD SWIM GBP 07/12/ 09/12/ 1.71 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 07th December 2022.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

ISIN: LU0908501132, LU1285959703, LU1285959703, LU1435356149, LU1435356149, LU1571051751, LU1571051751 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MFDD; USIG; USIX; UHYG; USHY; BUOY; SWIM LEI Code: DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 Sequence No.: 205287 EQS News ID: 1502257 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 30, 2022 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)