Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) ("Turnium" or the "Company"), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), announces today that it has successfully completed its negotiations with FirePower Capital to amend its $1,850,000 loan agreement.

Under the terms of the amended loan agreement, the maturity date has moved from July 30, 2024 to March 31, 2023. Financial performance covenants have been replaced with a minimum cash balance on hand of $350K, and a commitment by the Company to complete a $97K asset purchase of blocks of IP addresses, applications software and hardware, and three of its data centres from PSD Systems.

This amendment gives the Company the necessary time to arrange for alternative debt and/or equity financing to replace the FirePower loan.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Both Turnium SD-WAN offers are available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io , visit www.turnium.com , or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

Turnium Contact:

Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas

Email: investor.relations@ttgi.io

Telephone: +1 416-479-9547

Media inquiries: media@ttgi.io .

Sales inquiries: sales@ttgi.io

www.ttgi.io , www.turnium.com

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company will repay the loan from FirePower, that it will maintain the required minimum cash balance, that it will acquire the assets and IP addresses, or that it will be successful in finding alternative debt and/or equity financing as disclosed in the news release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146348