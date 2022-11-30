REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended October 31, 2022.

"We delivered strong third quarter results with revenue growth of 12% year-over-year and record operating margins," said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. "As companies prioritize strategic IT initiatives that allow them to efficiently lower IT expenses, the Box Content Cloud enables enterprises to streamline their businesses, drive up productivity, reduce risk, and lower costs. With our industry leading platform, Box is very well-positioned to execute through these dynamic times. As we continue to build an enduring business for the long run, we remain hyper focused on driving growth and even greater profitability."

"The strength and resiliency of our business model has allowed us to deliver revenue growth while expanding operating and free cash flow margins," said Dylan Smith, co-founder and CFO of Box. "With operational discipline built into the core of our company, we remain committed to our FY23 operating margin target and to delivering revenue growth plus free cash flow margin of 37%."

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $250.0 million, a 12% increase from revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 of $224.0 million, or 17% growth on a constant currency basis.

Remaining performance obligations ("RPO") as of October 31, 2022, were $1.056 billion, an 11% increase from remaining performance obligations as of October 31, 2021 of $948.1 million, or 20% growth on a constant currency basis.

Billings for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $258.2 million, a 12% increase from billings for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 of $231.5 million, or 20% growth on a constant currency basis.

GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $185.5 million, or 74.2% of revenue. This compares to a GAAP gross profit of $161.0 million, or 71.8% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $191.2 million, or 76.5% of revenue. This compares to a non-GAAP gross profit of $167.3 million, or 74.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

GAAP operating income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $13.4 million, or 5.3% of revenue. This compares to a GAAP operating loss of $11.1 million, or negative 4.9% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $60.0 million, or 24.0% of revenue. This compares to a non-GAAP operating income of $46.4 million, or 20.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $0.03 on 142.4 million and 148.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding, respectively. This compares to a GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.12 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on 151.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding. GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 includes a negative impact of 6 cents from FX.

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $0.31. This compares to a non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.22 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 includes a negative impact of 6 cents from FX.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $69.7 million, an increase of 51% from net cash provided by operating activities of $46.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Free cash flow in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $55.0 million. This compares to free cash flow of $31.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

For the purpose of this press release, impact from FX is determined by comparing current period reported results, with the current results calculated using the equivalent rates in the prior period.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics," and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 29, 2022, Box's Board of Directors authorized an expansion of the company's stock repurchase program by $150 million.

Business Highlights Since Last Earnings Release

Delivered wins or expansions with leading organizations such as Eurostar International Limited, Garmin International, McLarens, Mariner Wealth Advisors, Regions Bank, Warner Music Group and Wasserman Media Group.

Hosted the company's 12 th annual BoxWorks, attracting thousands of attendees and featuring speakers from organizations such as Heidrick & Struggles, Shriners Children's and World Fuel Services, as well as CEOs from CrowdStrike, IBM, HubSpot and Zoom.

annual BoxWorks, attracting thousands of attendees and featuring speakers from organizations such as Heidrick & Struggles, Shriners Children's and World Fuel Services, as well as CEOs from CrowdStrike, IBM, HubSpot and Zoom. Unveiled new features for Box Sign, Box's native e-signature capability, and announced that Box Sign will now be available to all users at no additional cost. With these features, users can publish documents online for signature, edit signature requests in flight, enjoy an improved signer experience and more.

Announced the general availability of the all-new Box Notes for real-time content collaboration and project management, along with the availability of Content Insights, for increased visibility on how content is accessed, consumed and used.

Unveiled several enhancements to Box Shield at BoxWorks 2022, including improved Ethical Wall capabilities, which creates re-enforced information barriers within organizations to prevent communication or exchange of sensitive information that could lead to conflicts of interest between groups.

Advanced Box Governance with the availability of modifiable retention policies designed for customers that need more flexibility as their external regulatory environments or internal governance policies change.

Announced the general availability of an enhanced Box app for Zoom that enables customers to automatically save select Zoom recordings directly to Box. With this new feature, joint customers can manage their content in one place while maintaining enterprise-grade security, compliance and governance all within Zoom.

Recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the 40 Best Large Workplaces in Technology and 100 Best Large Workplaces for Women for 2022.

Outlook

The following guidance includes the impact of any expected FX headwinds, assuming present foreign currency exchange rates.

Q4 FY23 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $255 million to $257 million, up 10% year-over-year at the high end of the range, or 15% growth on a constant currency basis.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 6.5%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 24.5%.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.06 to $0.07. GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact from FX of $0.05.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.34 to $0.35. Non-GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact from FX of $0.05.

Weighted-average basic and diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 144 million and 149 million, respectively.

Full Year FY23 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $990 million to $992 million, up 13% year-over-year at the high end of the range, or 17% growth on a constant currency basis.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 3.0%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 22.5%.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.02 to $0.03. FY23 GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact from FX of $0.18.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $1.16 to $1.17. FY23 Non-GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact from FX of $0.18.

Weighted-average basic and diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 144 million and 150 million, respectively.

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled "Outlook" exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Box has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating margin and GAAP to non-GAAP net income per share guidance at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including statements regarding Box's expectations regarding the size of its market opportunity, sales productivity, its leadership position in the cloud content management market, the demand for its products, the timing of recent and planned product introductions, enhancements and integrations, the short- and long-term success, market adoption and retention, capabilities, and benefits of such product introductions and enhancements, the success of strategic partnerships, the impact of its acquisitions on future Box product offerings, the benefits to its customers from completing acquisitions, the time needed to integrate acquired businesses into Box, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the Russian invasion of Ukraine on its business, its ability to grow and scale its business and drive operating efficiencies, the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on its future results, its net retention rate, its ability to achieve revenue targets and billings expectations, its revenue and billings growth rates, its ability to expand operating margins, its revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin in fiscal year 2023 and beyond, its long-term financial targets for fiscal year 2025 and beyond, its ability to achieve profitability on a quarterly or ongoing basis, its free cash flow, its ability to continue to grow unrecognized revenue and remaining performance obligations, its revenue, billings, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins, GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins, the related components of GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, weighted-average outstanding share count expectations for Box's fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 in the section titled "Outlook" above, equity burn rate, any potential repurchase of its common stock, whether, when, in what amount and by what method any such repurchase would be consummated, and the share price of any such repurchase. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: (1) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (2) delays or reductions in information technology spending; (3) factors related to Box's highly competitive market, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by Box's current or future competitors; (4) the development of the cloud content management market; (5) the risk that Box's customers do not renew their subscriptions, expand their use of Box's services, or adopt new products offered by Box on a timely basis, or at all; (6) Box's ability to provide timely and successful enhancements, integrations, new features and modifications to its platform and services; (7) actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in Box's services or any breaches of Box's security controls; (8) Box's ability to realize the expected benefits of its third-party partnerships; and (9) Box's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve the expected benefits from those acquisitions. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Box. While Box believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Box ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022. Box assumes no obligations and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Additional information on potential factors that could affect Box's financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Box makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of Box's Investor Relations website located at www.box.com/investors. Box does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement Box's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Box provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics, including non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, billings, remaining performance obligations, and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics, please see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Box uses these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics for financial and operational decision-making (including for purposes of determining variable compensation of members of management and other employees) and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Box's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Box's performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Box's recurring core business operating results. Box believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics in assessing Box's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Box's historical performance as well as comparisons to Box's competitors' operating results. Box believes these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics are useful to investors both because they (1) allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) are used by Box's institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Box's business.

A limitation of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is that they do not have uniform definitions. Further, Box's definitions will likely differ from the definitions used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Thus, Box's non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, in the case of stock-based compensation expense, if Box did not pay a portion of compensation in the form of stock-based compensation expense, the cash salary expense included in cost of revenue and operating expenses would be higher, which would affect Box's cash position. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) and non-GAAP gross margin. Box defines non-GAAP gross profit (loss) as GAAP gross profit (loss) excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation ("SBC") included in cost of revenue and intangible assets amortization. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit (loss) divided by revenue. Although SBC is an important aspect of the compensation of Box's employees and executives, determining the fair value of certain of the stock-based instruments Box utilizes involves a high degree of judgment and estimation and the expense recorded may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related stock-based awards. Management believes it is useful to exclude SBC in order to better understand the long-term performance of Box's core business and to facilitate comparison of Box's results to those of peer companies. Management also views amortization of acquired intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's developed technology and trade names, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin. Box defines non-GAAP operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) excluding expenses related to SBC, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue. Box excludes the following expenses as they are considered by management to be special items outside of Box's core operating results: (1) fees related to shareholder activism (2) expenses related to certain litigation, (3) expenses associated with restructuring activities, consisting primarily of severance and other personnel-related costs, and (4) expenses related to acquisitions, including transaction and discrete tax costs.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders. Box defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders as GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders excluding expenses related to SBC, intangible assets amortization, amortization of debt issuance costs, undistributed earnings attributable to preferred stockholders, and as applicable, other special items as described in the preceding paragraph. Box defines non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders divided by the weighted-average outstanding shares.

Billings. Billings reflect, in any particular period, (1) sales to new customers, plus (2) subscription renewals and (3) expansion within existing customers, and represent amounts invoiced for all products and professional services. Box calculates billings for a period by adding changes in deferred revenue and contract assets in that period to revenue. Box believes that billings help investors better understand sales activity for a particular period, which is not necessarily reflected in revenue as a result of the fact that Box recognizes subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term. Box considers billings a significant performance measure. Box monitors billings to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate performance and allocate resources. Box believes that billings offers valuable supplemental information regarding the performance of the business and helps investors better understand the sales volumes and performance of the business. Although Box considers billings to be a significant performance measure, Box does not consider it to be a non-GAAP financial measure because it is calculated using exclusively revenue, deferred revenue, and contract assets, all of which are financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Remaining performance obligations. Remaining performance obligations ("RPO") represent, at a point in time, contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized. RPO consists of deferred revenue and backlog, offset by contract assets. Backlog is defined as non-cancellable contracts deemed certain to be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods. Future invoicing is determined to be certain when we have an executed non-cancellable contract and invoicing is not dependent on a future event such as the delivery of a specific new product or feature, or the achievement of contractual contingencies. While Box believes RPO is a leading indicator of revenue as it represents sales activity not yet recognized in revenue, it is not necessarily indicative of future revenue growth as it is influenced by several factors, including seasonality, contract renewal timing, average contract terms and foreign currency exchange rates. Box monitors RPO to manage the business and evaluate performance. Box considers RPO to be a significant performance measure. Box does not consider RPO to be a non-GAAP financial measure because it is calculated in accordance with GAAP, specifically under ASC Topic 606.

Free cash flow. Box defines free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, principal payments of finance lease liabilities, capitalized internal-use software costs, and other items that did not or are not expected to require cash settlement and that management considers to be outside of Box's core business. Box specifically identifies adjusting items in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Box considers free cash flow to be a profitability and liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can possibly be used for investing in Box's business and strengthening its balance sheet, but it is not intended to represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is also not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

BOX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, January 31, 2022 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 358,060 $ 416,274 Short-term investments 44,567 170,000 Accounts receivable, net 176,593 256,312 Deferred commissions 46,120 46,025 Other current assets 31,187 27,953 Total current assets 656,527 916,564 Property and equipment, net 67,755 105,755 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 142,147 172,808 Goodwill 70,702 74,466 Deferred commissions, non-current 69,251 72,884 Other long-term assets 50,068 49,532 Total assets $ 1,056,450 $ 1,392,009 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 45,552 $ 58,942 Accrued compensation and benefits 32,451 54,705 Finance lease liabilities 31,175 41,235 Operating lease liabilities 46,203 44,608 Deferred revenue 442,015 519,485 Total current liabilities 597,396 718,975 Debt, net, non-current 368,878 367,463 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 131,143 168,192 Other long-term liabilities 37,193 44,586 Total liabilities 1,134,610 1,299,216 Series A convertible preferred stock 489,434 487,880 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 14 15 Additional paid-in capital 802,534 972,020 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,817 ) (4,543 ) Accumulated deficit (1,356,325 ) (1,362,579 ) Total stockholders' deficit (567,594 ) (395,087 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 1,056,450 $ 1,392,009

BOX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 249,951 $ 224,044 $ 734,398 $ 640,971 Cost of revenue (1) 64,490 63,069 191,542 184,804 Gross profit 185,461 160,975 542,856 456,167 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 59,107 55,837 182,805 159,418 Sales and marketing (1) 81,566 76,368 248,075 218,967 General and administrative (1) 31,422 39,857 94,846 105,242 Total operating expenses 172,095 172,062 525,726 483,627 Income (loss) from operations 13,366 (11,087 ) 17,130 (27,460 ) Interest and other expense, net (1,427 ) (2,336 ) (6,235 ) (8,275 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 11,939 (13,423 ) 10,895 (35,735 ) Provision for income taxes 2,031 438 4,641 1,399 Net income (loss) $ 9,908 $ (13,861 ) $ 6,254 $ (37,134 ) Accretion and dividend on series A convertible preferred stock (4,278 ) (4,301 ) (12,804 ) (8,086 ) Undistributed earnings attributable to preferred stockholders (648 ) — — — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 4,982 $ (18,162 ) $ (6,550 ) $ (45,220 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 142,385 151,426 143,604 158,068 Diluted 148,127 151,426 143,604 158,068 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 4,331 $ 4,786 $ 13,473 $ 15,009 Research and development 16,556 17,712 52,377 49,791 Sales and marketing 14,158 13,872 44,247 38,342 General and administrative 9,807 9,219 30,551 28,365 Total stock-based compensation $ 44,852 $ 45,589 $ 140,648 $ 131,507

BOX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 9,908 $ (13,861 ) $ 6,254 $ (37,134 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,089 20,023 53,406 59,110 Stock-based compensation expense 44,852 45,589 140,648 131,507 Amortization of deferred commissions 13,437 11,705 39,878 33,287 Other 1,054 1,614 2,925 2,572 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (12,008 ) (20,239 ) 74,163 74,464 Deferred commissions (13,839 ) (14,785 ) (37,400 ) (35,019 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,230 10,441 30,296 32,110 Other assets 4,840 1,262 (7,022 ) (6,697 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (9,729 ) 8,446 (11,724 ) 9,118 Operating lease liabilities (10,892 ) (11,737 ) (33,105 ) (36,190 ) Deferred revenue 14,784 7,625 (52,524 ) (41,481 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 69,726 46,083 205,795 185,647 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of short-term investments (27,575 ) (90,000 ) (87,253 ) (140,000 ) Maturities of short-term investments 28,000 — 213,000 — Purchases of property and equipment, net of sale proceeds (1,770 ) (1,242 ) (2,539 ) (3,477 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (2,500 ) (1,116 ) (7,010 ) (3,501 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (2,753 ) (500 ) (59,395 ) Other — (350 ) (315 ) 327 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,845 ) (95,461 ) 115,383 (206,046 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Series A convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs — (1,695 ) (103 ) 485,103 Repurchases of common stock (29,966 ) (144,172 ) (264,852 ) (428,253 ) Payments of dividends to preferred stockholders (3,750 ) — (11,250 ) — Proceeds from issuances of common stock under employee equity plans 10,919 9,438 25,659 23,740 Employee payroll taxes paid for net settlement of stock awards (16,051 ) (12,586 ) (74,778 ) (43,677 ) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities (10,422 ) (12,297 ) (29,838 ) (38,182 ) Other (67 ) (293 ) (5,019 ) (4,194 ) Net cash used in financing activities (49,337 ) (161,605 ) (360,181 ) (5,463 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (7,433 ) (369 ) (19,080 ) (789 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 9,111 (211,352 ) (58,083 ) (26,651 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 349,694 780,212 416,888 595,511 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 358,805 $ 568,860 $ 358,805 $ 568,860

BOX, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and Percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 185,461 $ 160,975 $ 542,856 $ 456,167 Stock-based compensation 4,331 4,786 13,473 15,009 Acquired intangible assets amortization 1,452 1,541 4,356 3,697 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 191,244 $ 167,302 $ 560,685 $ 474,873 GAAP gross margin 74.2 % 71.8 % 73.9 % 71.2 % Stock-based compensation 1.7 2.2 1.8 2.3 Acquired intangible assets amortization 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.6 Non-GAAP gross margin 76.5 % 74.7 % 76.3 % 74.1 % GAAP operating income (loss) $ 13,366 $ (11,087 ) $ 17,130 $ (27,460 ) Stock-based compensation 44,852 45,589 140,648 131,507 Acquired intangible assets amortization 1,452 1,541 4,356 3,697 Acquisition-related expenses — 180 53 1,215 Fees related to shareholder activism — 10,146 (77 ) 15,978 Expenses related to litigation 307 — 307 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 59,977 $ 46,369 $ 162,417 $ 124,937 GAAP operating margin 5.3 % (4.9 )% 2.3 % (4.3 )% Stock-based compensation 18.0 20.4 19.2 20.5 Acquired intangible assets amortization 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.6 Acquisition-related expenses — — — 0.2 Fees related to shareholder activism — 4.5 — 2.5 Expenses related to litigation 0.1 — — — Non-GAAP operating margin 24.0 % 20.7 % 22.1 % 19.5 % GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 4,982 $ (18,162 ) $ (6,550 ) $ (45,220 ) Stock-based compensation 44,852 45,589 140,648 131,507 Acquired intangible assets amortization 1,452 1,541 4,356 3,697 Acquisition-related expenses — 180 53 1,215 Fees related to shareholder activism — 10,146 (77 ) 15,978 Expenses related to litigation 307 — 307 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 472 471 1,415 1,408 Undistributed earnings attributable to preferred stockholders (5,424 ) (4,374 ) (16,024 ) (7,555 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 46,641 $ 35,391 $ 124,128 $ 101,030 GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.29 ) Stock-based compensation 0.32 0.30 0.98 0.83 Acquired intangible assets amortization 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 Acquisition-related expenses — — — 0.01 Fees related to shareholder activism — 0.07 — 0.10 Expenses related to litigation — — — — Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.01 — 0.01 0.01 Undistributed earnings attributable to preferred stockholders (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.11 ) (0.05 ) Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.33 $ 0.23 $ 0.86 $ 0.64 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.22 $ 0.83 $ 0.61 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 142,385 151,426 143,604 158,068 Diluted 148,127 159,249 150,083 165,816 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 69,726 $ 46,083 $ 205,795 $ 185,647 Purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sales (1,770 ) (1,242 ) (2,539 ) (3,477 ) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities (10,422 ) (12,297 ) (29,838 ) (38,182 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (2,567 ) (1,296 ) (9,629 ) (7,046 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 54,967 $ 31,248 $ 163,789 $ 136,942 GAAP net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (3,845 ) $ (95,461 ) $ 115,383 $ (206,046 ) GAAP net cash used in financing activities $ (49,337 ) $ (161,605 ) $ (360,181 ) $ (5,463 )

BOX, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP revenue $ 249,951 $ 224,044 $ 734,398 $ 640,971 Deferred revenue, end of period 467,080 429,664 467,080 429,664 Less: deferred revenue, beginning of period (458,249 ) (422,039 ) (534,242 ) (465,613 ) Contract assets, beginning of period 2,424 866 1,111 25 Less: contract assets, end of period (2,969 ) (1,073 ) (2,969 ) (1,073 ) Billings $ 258,237 $ 231,462 $ 665,378 $ 603,974

BOX, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE GUIDANCE (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders range $ 0.06 - $ 0.07 $ 0.02 - $ 0.03 Stock-based compensation 0.31 0.31 1.29 1.29 Acquired intangible asset amortization 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 Expenses related to litigation — — 0.01 0.01 Amortization of debt issuance costs — — 0.01 0.01 Undistributed earnings attributable to preferred stockholders (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.15 ) (0.15 ) Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders range, basic $ 0.35 - $ 0.36 $ 1.21 - $ 1.22 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders range, diluted $ 0.34 - $ 0.35 $ 1.16 - $ 1.17 Weighted-average shares, basic 143,500 144,000 Weighted-average shares, diluted 149,000 150,000 Note: figures may not sum due to rounding.

BOX, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN GUIDANCE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 GAAP operating margin 6.5 % 3.0 % Stock-based compensation 17.5 19.0 Acquired intangible assets amortization 0.5 0.5 Non-GAAP operating margin 24.5 % 22.5 %

