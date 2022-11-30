SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today released financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2022.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue: Total revenue was $56.7 million, up 15% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $51.7 million from $44.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, and was 91% of total revenue, primarily driven by the growth of Ooma Business.
- Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $2.8 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss for the third quarter includes a $1.4 million charge for consolidation of facilities, as well as $0.6 million in acquisition-related costs, both associated with the acquisition of OnSIP in late July. Non-GAAP net income was $3.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $4.5 million, compared to $4.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
For more information about non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA, see the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation provided in this release.
"Ooma executed well in Q3, increasing revenue 15% year-over-year to $56.7 million and attaining its highest-ever quarterly non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA," said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. "We introduced new features for our Ooma Office Pro Plus tier of service, grew sales of Ooma Enterprise in select verticals including hospitality, expanded our user base in Europe in addition to North America, and added T-Mobile as a resale partner for AirDial, our new solution to replace businesses' aging and expensive copper lines. We also continued the integration of our recent acquisition OnSIP and are pleased to report that OnSIP was adjusted EBITDA accretive in Q3, ahead of plan. Looking forward, we continue to see significant opportunity and remain focused on executing our strategy to drive profitable growth."
Business Outlook:
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Ooma expects:
- Total revenue in the range of $56.3 million to $56.6 million.
- GAAP net loss in the range of $0.7 million to $1.0 million and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.03 to $0.04.
- Non-GAAP net income in the range of $3.5 million to $3.8 million and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.14 to $0.15.
For the full fiscal year 2023, Ooma expects:
- Total revenue in the range of $216.0 million to $216.3 million.
- GAAP net loss in the range of $4.0 million to $4.3 million, and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.16 to $0.18.
- Non-GAAP net income in the range of $13.0 million to $13.3 million, and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.51 to $0.53.
The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income and GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 (in millions, except per share data):
|Projected range
|Three Months Ending
|Fiscal Year Ending
|January 31, 2023
|January 31, 2023
|(unaudited)
|GAAP net loss
($0.7)-($1.0
)
($4.0)-($4.3
)
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
3.6
14.2
|Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
0.9
3.8
|Facilities consolidation charges
—
1.4
|Acquisition-related income tax benefit
—
(2.1
)
|Non-GAAP net income
$3.5-$3.8
$13.0-$13.3
|GAAP net loss per share
($0.03)-($0.04
)
($0.16)-($0.18
)
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
0.14
0.56
|Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
0.04
0.15
|Facilities consolidation charges
—
0.06
|Acquisition-related income tax benefit
—
(0.08
)
|Non-GAAP net income per share
$0.14-$0.15
$0.51-$0.53
|Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts:
|Basic
24.9
24.5
|Diluted
25.7
25.3
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents the net income before interest and other income, income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, facilities consolidation charges, and stock-based compensation expense and related taxes.
Other non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, facilities consolidation charges and acquisition-related income tax benefit. For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, facilities consolidation charges included asset write-downs related to leased office space assumed in connection with Ooma's acquisition of OnSIP in July 2022 that the company determined were not needed to support the future growth of its business. Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares include the effect of potentially dilutive securities from the company's stock-based benefit plans.
These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and core business operations. Ooma considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful measures of the operating performance of the company, because they contain adjustments for unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what management considers to be Ooma's core operating performance and are used by the company's management for that purpose. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the company's performance by facilitating a meaningful comparison of the company's core operating results in a given period to those in prior and future periods. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company.
Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid an understanding of the company's operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments relate to items that the company generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these items should not be construed as an inference that the adjusted gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Ooma's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.
Disclosure Information
Ooma uses the investor relations section on its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Ooma's investor relations website in addition to following Ooma's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the financial projections under "Business Outlook" and the statements contained in the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer regarding expectations regarding the Company's business opportunities and strategies may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: our inability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis; our inability to retain customers; our inability to realize expected returns from our investments made in connection with our international expansion efforts and development of new product features; failure to realize AirDial opportunities; intense competition; loss of key retailers and reseller partnerships; our reliance on vendors to manufacture the on-premise appliances and end-point devices we sell; our reliance on third parties for our network connectivity and co-location facilities; our reliance on third parties for some of our software development, quality assurance and operations; our reliance on third parties to provide the majority of our customer service and support representatives; and interruptions to our service. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings which we make with the SEC from time to time, including the risk factors contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on September 8, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ooma as of the date hereof, and Ooma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
About Ooma, Inc.
Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.
|OOMA, INC
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
|October 31,
|January 31,
2022
2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
20,037
$
19,667
|Short-term investments
4,495
11,613
|Accounts receivable, net
7,125
7,310
|Inventories
22,021
13,841
|Other current assets
14,550
13,598
|Total current assets
68,228
66,029
|Property and equipment, net
7,662
6,481
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,782
14,396
|Intangible assets, net
11,256
4,208
|Goodwill
8,946
4,264
|Other assets
15,640
13,875
|Total assets
$
124,514
$
109,253
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
$
11,827
$
7,507
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
24,805
22,823
|Deferred revenue
17,476
16,600
|Total current liabilities
54,108
46,930
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
10,539
11,194
|Other liabilities
39
73
|Total liabilities
64,686
58,197
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
5
4
|Additional paid-in capital
191,909
179,860
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(60
)
(20
)
|Accumulated deficit
(132,026
)
(128,788
)
|Total stockholders' equity
59,828
51,056
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
124,514
$
109,253
|OOMA, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
2022
|October 31,
2021
|October 31,
2022
|October 31,
2021
|Revenue:
|Subscription and services
$
51,749
$
44,659
$
146,467
$
130,161
|Product and other
4,930
4,513
13,202
11,640
|Total revenue
56,679
49,172
159,669
141,801
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription and services
14,070
12,274
39,954
36,939
|Product and other
6,689
6,652
18,026
17,231
|Total cost of revenue
20,759
18,926
57,980
54,170
|Gross profit
35,920
30,246
101,689
87,631
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
18,019
15,078
51,602
43,425
|Research and development
12,498
9,467
34,115
28,190
|General and administrative (1)
8,258
6,080
21,232
17,819
|Total operating expenses
38,775
30,625
106,949
89,434
|Loss from operations
(2,855
)
(379
)
(5,260
)
(1,803
)
|Interest and other income, net
94
53
144
151
|Loss before income taxes
(2,761
)
(326
)
(5,116
)
(1,652
)
|Income tax (provision) benefit
(49
)
—
1,878
—
|Net loss
$
(2,810
)
$
(326
)
$
(3,238
)
$
(1,652
)
|Net loss per share of common stock:
|Basic and diluted
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.07
)
|Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
24,608,685
23,619,406
24,373,836
23,348,529
|(1) Includes asset impairment related to facilities consolidation as follows:
$
1,402
$
—
$
1,402
$
—
|OOMA, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
2022
|October 31,
2021
|October 31,
2022
|October 31,
2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
$
(2,810
)
$
(326
)
$
(3,238
)
$
(1,652
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation expense
3,541
3,233
10,383
9,748
|Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures
998
780
2,737
2,328
|Amortization of intangible assets
794
326
1,492
978
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
799
699
2,248
2,230
|Facilities consolidation charges
1,402
—
1,402
—
|Deferred income tax benefit
(90
)
—
(2,133
)
—
|Other
8
15
34
39
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
(533
)
(1,457
)
440
(1,057
)
|Inventories and deferred inventory costs
(977
)
(369
)
(8,135
)
(1,969
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,022
(1,355
)
(1,304
)
(4,362
)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(1,446
)
389
1,244
(1,738
)
|Deferred revenue
(219
)
(57
)
301
327
|Net cash provided by operating activities
2,489
1,878
5,471
4,872
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments
1,775
4,330
10,900
14,230
|Purchases of short-term investments
—
(6,007
)
(3,869
)
(14,866
)
|Capital expenditures
(1,095
)
(1,308
)
(3,907
)
(3,050
)
|Business acquisition
—
—
(9,771
)
—
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
680
(2,985
)
(6,647
)
(3,686
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
1,123
959
2,677
2,580
|Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units
(447
)
(479
)
(1,131
)
(1,624
)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
676
480
1,546
956
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,845
(627
)
370
2,142
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
16,192
20,067
19,667
17,298
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
20,037
$
19,440
$
20,037
$
19,440
|OOMA, INC.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentages, shares and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
2022
|October 31,
2021
|October 31,
2022
|October 31,
2021
|Revenue
$
56,679
$
49,172
$
159,669
$
141,801
|GAAP gross profit
$
35,920
$
30,246
$
101,689
$
87,631
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
242
210
738
795
|Amortization of intangible assets
139
73
291
219
|Non-GAAP gross profit
$
36,301
$
30,529
$
102,718
$
88,645
|Gross margin on a GAAP basis
63
%
62
%
64
%
62
%
|Gross margin on a Non-GAAP basis
64
%
62
%
64
%
63
%
|GAAP operating loss
$
(2,855
)
$
(379
)
$
(5,260
)
$
(1,803
)
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
3,585
3,306
10,592
10,073
|Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
1,374
326
2,873
978
|Facilities consolidation charges
1,402
—
1,402
—
|Non-GAAP operating income
$
3,506
$
3,253
$
9,607
$
9,248
|GAAP net loss
$
(2,810
)
$
(326
)
$
(3,238
)
$
(1,652
)
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
3,585
3,306
10,592
10,073
|Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
1,374
326
2,873
978
|Facilities consolidation charges
1,402
—
1,402
—
|Acquisition-related income tax benefit
(90
)
—
(2,133
)
—
|Non-GAAP net income
$
3,461
$
3,306
$
9,496
$
9,399
|GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.07
)
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
0.14
0.14
0.43
0.43
|Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
0.05
0.01
0.12
0.04
|Facilities consolidation charges
0.06
—
0.06
—
|Acquisition-related income tax benefit
—
—
(0.09
)
—
|Non-GAAP net income per basic share
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.39
$
0.40
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.38
$
0.38
|GAAP weighted-average basic and diluted shares
24,608,685
23,619,406
24,373,836
23,348,529
|Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares
25,181,210
24,964,822
25,035,092
24,758,489
|GAAP net loss
$
(2,810
)
$
(326
)
$
(3,238
)
$
(1,652
)
|Reconciling items:
|Interest and other income, net
(94
)
(53
)
(144
)
(151
)
|Income taxes
49
—
(1,878
)
—
|Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures
998
780
2,737
2,328
|Facilities consolidation charges
1,402
—
1,402
—
|Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
1,374
326
2,873
978
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
3,585
3,306
10,592
10,073
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,504
$
4,033
$
12,344
$
11,576
