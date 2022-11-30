Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14W64 ISIN: US6834161019 Ticker-Symbol: 6OO 
NASDAQ
30.11.22
21:54 Uhr
15,795 US-Dollar
+0,465
+3,03 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OOMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OOMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OOMA
OOMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OOMA INC15,795+3,03 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.