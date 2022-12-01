New CRISPR/Cas9 license agreement for ERS Genomics and Cosmo Bio

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS') is pleased to announce a new license agreement with Cosmo Bio. This is a non-exclusive license agreement granting Japan'sCosmo Bio access to the ERS CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.





ERS, co-founded by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, 2020 Nobel Prize winner for gene-editing, provides access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property. Over 100 patents are held worldwide.

Eric Rhodes, CEO at ERS had the following statement: "CRISPR/Cas9 is a powerful genome engineering tool that has revolutionized biotechnology. At ERS we are committed to making our technology accessible and available. We are pleased to support Cosmo Bio, a leader in high performance research biotools, in their ongoing development with this license agreement."

Cosmo Bio's mission is to provide the latest information on technological advancements and products from trusted manufacturers for establishments involved in biology, such as educational organizations, research institutions, and inspection agencies worldwide.

Cosmo Bio is the latest licensee for ERS Genomics in Japan. Speaking in reference to ERS' presence in Japan, Eric further commented:

"Japan is one of the world's leading pharma and medtech markets and sets global benchmarks in terms of innovation and delivery. The licenses we issue in Japan are clear indicators to us that accelerated growth and accompanying opportunities in the life science sector will continue in this region for the foreseeable future."

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

About ERS Genomics

Freedom to operate with CRISPR/Cas9 technology begins with a license to the foundational CVC patents available from ERS Genomics. ERS provides access to the CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology.

Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, serves as the exclusive agent for ERS Genomics in Japan.

