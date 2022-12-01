DJ ITN: Former Pokermatch founder Denys Ustymenko starts new crypto processing project

1TN has recently announced a devenew solution which will allow for the successful utilization of the project's services for a wide variety of business types through a simple and seamless integration. Denys Ustymenko, a person who has gained considerable traction over the years for his work and who is a financial technology entrepreneur with extensive knowledge and experience in the IT and fintech industries will be providing his expertise to 1TN.

Why Denys?

Prior to starting his own projects, Denys established himself as a commercial heavyweight after he, together with partners, founded Pokermatch. Pokermatch was formed in 2016 and became one of the leading online poker rooms which operates in major jurisdictions around the world.

As a CFO and partner, his responsibilities included marketing, business development, account management, partnership development, and performance optimization. Denys was also in charge of developing the company's financial and legal structures. Lastly, Denys was instrumental in the sale of Pokermatch to Parimatch Holding in 2021.

Denys has an in-depth understanding of how European businesses are built and is ready to leverage that experience and knowledge into the construction of 1TN. Denys' experience with Pokermatch allowed him to learn a lot specifically in the context of how to grow and scale a company.

The significance of 1TN

1TN is a global IT crypto processing project that is currently developing a unique solution for the cryptocurrency ecosystem as aforementioned. Based in Portugal, 1TN's license will be subject to final approval by the National Bank of Portugal before it can be used globally. Additionally, due to its innovative secure solutions, the company will be the safest and most dependable cryptocurrency platform. As a result, the crypto-payment world's landscape can be expanded, making cross-border transactions faster, safer, and more convenient.

Through a simple integration, 1TN's services can be used directly in e-commerce or as a white-label offering to clients. Retail, service marketplace, travel and hospitality, airlines and business aviation, professional services (including education platforms), and advertising are the most common business types found here.

Where will crypto go from here?

2022 witnessed many events which adversely affected the crypto market, including the Terra (LUNA) crash, the issues with Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and most recently the FTX controversy. However, there is still plenty of retail and institutional interest in the space and the underlying technology behind crypto, blockchain.

So, while it will always be difficult to ascertain which direction the crypto industry will go with pinpoint accuracy, it is nevertheless a fair assumption to make that this burgeoning sector is here to stay and will only witness a steadily increasing amount of interest and investment over time.

What do Denys and 1TN hope to accomplish in this space?

Denys Ustymenko has adopted a hands-on approach when it comes to 1TN, which may best be understood as a dependable and secure crypto payment gateway. Needless to say, the crypto industry has had numerous ups and downs and although the current bear market is still ongoing, Denys knows how to solve these difficulties due to his experience on the client side.

The primary mission is to assist businesses in overcoming the challenges associated with banking and payment services by providing a reliable cryptocurrency payment provider. For his part, Denys is actively working to expand the availability of simple and quick money transfers to help e-commerce grow.

Moreover, while the projects are still in their early stages, Denys and his team will both help the business grow long term as well as attract investment while ensuring that vital components such as security, reliability, and transparency are maintained and that user safety is ensured.

Any plans for further expansion?

1TN's security is validated by partnerships with IT behemoths such as Fireblocks, Chainanalisys, and Finerymarkets. Denys has assembled a capable team of experts with extensive experience in the crypto and fintech industries. As such, they will be working on platform enhancements as well as innovations. Furthermore, three offices have already opened in Europe: Portugal, Latvia, and Bulgaria, with more planned in the future.

Long-term plans also include launching a cryptocurrency payment gateway and scaling it to assist businesses in growing. After obtaining the aforementioned license, the team intends to open the opportunity to create an account and is prepared to help businesses grow by providing simple ways to store, accept, or transfer digital assets such as 1TN's multi-currency crypto wallet. Finally, Portugal, Germany, France, Spain, and Denmark will be added to the list of future market expansions as well.

For more information and regular updates, visit 1TN's official website along with Denys' LinkedIn profile.

