Journey To Financial Freedom (JFF) has launched a new financial management service designed to help individuals and corporations increase their capital, manage debt and achieve financial independence.

Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - Journey To Financial Freedom announced a new financial management and planning service, offering one-on-one strategy calls and step-by-step measures for financial clarity, objectivity, and long-term success.

More information about the service can be found at https://journeytofinancialfreedom.co





2023 Budget Consulting & Goal Planning Launched by Journey To Financial Freedom

The launch of the new service comes amid the rising inflation rates worldwide. By walking clients through a proven capital growth strategy, Journey To Financial Freedom helps them gain a profound understanding of their financial situation, enabling them to make the most of their assets and plan effectively for the future.

With a recent World Bank study predicting a global recession in 2023, Journey To Financial Freedom's effective planning and financial management strategies aim to help clients mitigate the effects of the recession.

Through the new consultation service, the company also provides access to multiple tools and resources, including balance sheets, debt trackers, saving trackers, custom budget tools, and full access to the Journey To Financial Freedom membership Facebook community. "Let us hear about your financial goals and get you connected with the resources that'll support you in reaching those goals," said Stephanie Hall, a co-founder of Journey To Financial Freedom.

As part of the new service, Journey To Financial Freedom helps clients identify ways to increase their earnings while decreasing liabilities, which in turn increases savings and investments.

With the latest announcement, the company can provide consulting on debt reduction, money saving, budget mastery, overspending management, and education funds. The team also includes a certified financial planner who can assist clients with their long-term goals such as college funding or retirement savings.

With over a decade of experience in the financial industry and a team of certified financial planners, Journey To Financial Freedom is committed to building quality relationships and utilizing a proven system to help others on their way to financial freedom.

Interested parties can find more details by visiting https://journeytofinancialfreedom.co

Contact Info:

Name: Justin Buonomo

Email: justfinancialfoundations@gmail.com

Organization: Journey To Financial Freedom

Address: Journey To Financial Freedom, Baltimore, Maryland 21209, United States

Website: https://journeytofinancialfreedom.co

