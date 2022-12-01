Partnership of BC Platforms, Euformatics, and Oncompass Medicine, Selected to Deliver Standardized Oncology NGS Workflows for Seven Major European Hospitals

ZURICH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, today announced that, together with Finland's Euformatics and Hungary's Oncompass Medicine, the BCP-led partnership has now successfully been awarded contract for the second phase of developing standardized oncology workflows for a buyer consortium of seven leading central European hospitals*, represented by the Medical University Graz. This follows on from the announcement of 18 May 2022 about the three companies forming a partnership to deliver phase 1 of this 'Instand-NGS4P' project**.

Instand-NGS4P is a Horizon 2020 funded project that shares BC Platforms vision for improving cancer patients' diagnostics. This is achieved by developing and providing integrated and standardized workflows for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and integrating information from cancer gene testing, pharmacogenetics testing and e-medication, to support medical decision making. The program will run, with three phases, until May 2025 with a total pre-commercial procurement budget of approximately EUR 8 million (around USD 8.2 million).

BC Platforms, Euformatics, and Oncompass Medicine, have been working on designing the solution. After thorough review of submitted reports from various providers for Phase 1, and the applications for Phase 2 regarding prototyping, the BC Platforms led partnership has been awarded the Phase 2 contract. The combination of existing IP and expertise in areas such as genomic data management, variant interpretation, NGS data quality control, and precision oncology, was fundamental to the partnership being awarded the contract.

Kurt Zatloukal, Professor of Pathology at the Medical University Graz, said, "Phase one of this important project to deliver innovative NGS workflows, driven by patient and clinical needs, has come a long way since our last announcement in May. The consortium of BC Platforms, Euformatics and Oncompass Medicine was selected from several highly competitive applications, which were assessed in a multi-step peer-reviewed process. We're looking forward to continuing this stimulating collaboration in phase two."

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms, said, "I'm delighted that the outstanding quality of the work on this significant Horizon 2020 funded project, resulting from our close partnership with the talented teams at Euformatics, and Oncompass Medicine, has been recognised with a contract for phase two. This is about helping define the clinical practices for oncology and precision medicine for years to come. We are proud that our genomic data management platform is playing a part in making healthcare better, alongside Euformatics's expertise in variant interpretation and quality control, and Oncompass Medicine's strong contribution to the e-medication part of the program."

Tommi Kaasalainen, CEO of Euformatics, said, "We're delighted with another win in partnership with BC Platforms, having deployed clinical solutions together in North America, Europe, and Asia. Oncompass Medicine has been an excellent addition to the partnership, providing significant value. We'll be continuing with this winning trio in phase two of the Instand-NGS4P program, which will build on top of the Euformatics Genomics Hub offering in close collaboration with leading European healthcare institutions."

Professor Dr. Istvan Petak, Founder and CEO of Oncompass Medicine, said, "I said back in May we're looking forward to pushing the envelope, and I'm delighted with how far we've been able to go, working closely with our partners. We want to provide an end-to-end solution for oncologists to find the right targeted therapy for every cancer patient based on the whole complex molecular profile of their tumor. This partnership will make it easy for hospitals to deploy better NGS services, and patients have better treatments, long after the project is completed."

The second phase of the project starts now, with results due in January 2024. The hospital purchasing consortium will then evaluate the output of all phase 2 contractors and select those to continue to phase 3 to eventually deploy and integrate in 2025 two standardized NGS workflows as the result of the Instand-NGS4P program.

* The consortium is formed by hospitals from the Medical University of Graz in Austria, University of Florence and University of Milano-Bicocca in Italy, Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands, Christian-Albrecht University of Kiel and St. Anna Children's Cancer Research Institute in Germany, and the Centre Léon Bérard in France.

** The project is co-funded by the European Union Grant Agreement number 874719.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in building data networks for the life sciences industry and provides versatile technology platforms for personalised medicine, accelerating the translation of innovations into clinical practice. We convert complex biological information collected in the healthcare setting into actionable insights. With our innovative technology we are creating a patient centric infinity loop between the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Data we generate, harmonise, and manage, from diverse biobanks and healthcare institutions, is made accessible for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to enhance their core strengths in research and development. In parallel, we enable stratification of patients towards targeted therapies, delivering on the promise of more personalized healthcare.

Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis, and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. We have developed a Global Data Partner Network, BCRQUEST.com, which allows access to high-quality real-world data. This rapidly growing network has a footprint across many sites, including networks of major hospitals, covering 20 countries on five continents, providing standard of care data for over 23 million patients. Our platforms seamlessly facilitate access to highly enriched data for pharmaceutical research and development.

Founded in 1997 from a MIT Whitehead project spinoff, we have a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 25 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. We have global operations with our headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, R&D in Espoo, Finland, and Singapore, as well as a presence in London and Boston. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/partnership-of-bc-platforms-euformatics-and-oncompass-medicine-selected-to-deliver-standardized-oncology-ngs-workflows-for-seven-major-european-hospitals-301690577.html