Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.12.2022 | 08:04
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evrima Plc - Notice of AGM

Evrima Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 30

THE DIRECTORS OF EVRIMA PLC DO NOT CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 594/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.

1 December 2022

Evrima plc

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Evrima (AQSE: EVA) is pleased to announce that's its Annual General Meeting "AGM") will be held at Berkeley Square, Berkeley Square House, 2nd Floor, London, W1J 6BD on Wednesday 28 December 2022 at 3.00 pm.

The AGM notice has been posted to Shareholders today and will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://evrimaplc.com/.

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

- ENDS -

Enquiries :

Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director): burns@evrimaplc.com

Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman): simon@evrimaplc.com

Novum Securities Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):

David Coffman / George Duxberry: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400



Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.