Donnerstag, 01.12.2022
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
30.11.22
11:30 Uhr
20,500 Euro
-0,300
-1,44 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2022 | 08:05
71 Leser
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: announces successful accelerated private placement of new shares

All information regarding the capital increase via accelerated bookbuilding can be found on the website of Intervest Offices & Warehouses under specific transactions.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
