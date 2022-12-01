All information regarding the capital increase via accelerated bookbuilding can be found on the website of Intervest Offices & Warehouses under specific transactions.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|21,200
|21,600
|08:32
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:05
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: announces successful accelerated private placement of new shares
|Mi
|XFRA IJY: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
|DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTILINTERVEST OFFICES+WAREHO....
|Mi
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: announces capital increase via accelerated bookbuilding
|16.11.
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Announcement opening prestigious office building in Antwerp
|At a prime location in Antwerp, Intervest delivers a state-of-the-art renovation project of over 14.000 m² of future-proof office space with a sustainable redevelopment.Just inaugurated prestigious...
|07.11.
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Interim statement third quarter 2022
|9M 2022
EPRA earnings per share: € 1,34 for 9M 2022, an increase of 3% or € 0,04 year-on-yearESG in 9M 2022: KPI's on track or already achieved in line with connect2022-strategy, ESG-roadmap...
