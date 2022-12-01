Admission to trading of J.Molner AS additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-12-01 08:05 CET -- According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision made on October 19th, 2022, J.Molner AS additionally issued 86,001 shares will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the conditions in clause 1.2. are met. The conditions in clause 1.2. are met as of today, December 1st, 2022. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of J.Molner AS will be admitted to trading as of today, December 1st, 2022. Thus, altogether 1,686,001 shares of J.Molner AS (ISIN: EE3100109034) will be traded under the trading code MOLNR as of December 1st, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.