Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Klimator AB (619/22)

With effect from December 05, 2022, the subscription rights in Klimator AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 14, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: KLIMAT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019174947 Order book ID: 276983 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 05, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Klimator AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: KLIMAT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019174954 Order book ID: 276984 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com