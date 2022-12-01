Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022
WKN: A2QDXY ISIN: SE0014401329 Ticker-Symbol: 8FK 
Frankfurt
01.12.22
08:03 Uhr
0,206 Euro
-0,008
-3,74 %
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2022 | 08:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Klimator AB (619/22)

With effect from December 05, 2022, the subscription rights in Klimator AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 14, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   KLIMAT TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019174947              
Order book ID:  276983                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 05, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Klimator AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   KLIMAT BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019174954              
Order book ID:  276984                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
