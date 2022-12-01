Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 Ticker-Symbol: ENUR 
Tradegate
01.12.22
09:50 Uhr
13,990 Euro
-0,100
-0,71 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,04014,05009:57
14,04514,05509:57
PR Newswire
01.12.2022 | 08:22
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso received approval for the acquisition of De Jong Packaging Group

HELSINKI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has received regulatory approval from the EU Commission to proceed with the acquisition of De Jong Packaging Group, announced in September 2022. Closure of the transaction is still ongoing and expected to be finalised at the beginning of 2023.

Previous release about the acquisition
8 September 2022: Stora Enso acquires Dutch company De Jong Packaging Group to accelerate growth in renewable corrugated packaging

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on (NASDAQ Helsinki Oy: STEAV), (NASDAQ Helsinki Oy: STERV) and (NASDAQ Stockholm AB: STE A), (NASDAQ Stockholm AB: STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stora-enso-received-approval-for-the-acquisition-of-de-jong-packaging-group-301691112.html

STORA ENSO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.