Das Instrument DH1 SE0011311554 DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2022The instrument DH1 SE0011311554 DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2022Das Instrument EBM SE0012481570 EUROBATTERY MINERALS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2022The instrument EBM SE0012481570 EUROBATTERY MINERALS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2022Das Instrument BXA0 GRS246003008 LAVIPHARM S.A. NA EO 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2022The instrument BXA0 GRS246003008 LAVIPHARM S.A. NA EO 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2022Das Instrument 2MY JE00BMH4MR96 MYSALE GROUP PLC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2022The instrument 2MY JE00BMH4MR96 MYSALE GROUP PLC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2022Das Instrument P9W AU000000PTB9 PTB GROUP LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2022The instrument P9W AU000000PTB9 PTB GROUP LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2022Das Instrument 8FK SE0014401329 KLIMATOR AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2022The instrument 8FK SE0014401329 KLIMATOR AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2022Das Instrument 6FN SE0007280326 KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2022The instrument 6FN SE0007280326 KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2022Das Instrument BNB ID1000111701 PT BAYAN RESOURCES TBK EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2022The instrument BNB ID1000111701 PT BAYAN RESOURCES TBK EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2022Das Instrument 5LL SE0009664188 XM REALITY AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2022The instrument 5LL SE0009664188 XM REALITY AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2022