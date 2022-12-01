Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PG12 ISIN: SE0012481570 Ticker-Symbol: EBM 
Stuttgart
01.12.22
09:18 Uhr
0,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROBATTERY MINERALS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROBATTERY MINERALS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5170,55909:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAYAN RESOURCES
BAYAN RESOURCES TBK Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAYAN RESOURCES TBK5,7500,00 %
DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB0,011-3,57 %
EUROBATTERY MINERALS AB0,5200,00 %
KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB0,129+5,90 %
KLIMATOR AB0,206-3,74 %
LAVIPHARM SA0,348-0,57 %
MYSALE GROUP PLC0,0170,00 %
PTB GROUP LIMITED1,0300,00 %
XMREALITY AB0,059-1,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.