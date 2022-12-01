Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Ticker-Symbol: PM6 
Lang & Schwarz
01.12.22
09:59 Uhr
6,000 Euro
-6,000
-100,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9006,10010:00
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
01.12.2022 | 08:31
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal: Board Changes

DJ Polymetal: Board Changes

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Board Changes 01-Dec-2022 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Release time IMMEDIATE               LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY 
                          ADR: AUCOY 
Date     1 December 2022 
 Polymetal International plc Board Changes

Polymetal announces appointments to its Board of Directors.

Polymetal announces that Pascale Jeannin Perez and Richard Sharko have been appointed to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors effective immediately. Following these appointments, the Board will consist of eight members, of which six are independent non-executive directors.

The new composition of the Board Committees is the following

-- The Audit and Risk Committee: Steven Dashevsky (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Paul Ostling, RichardSharko.

-- The Remuneration Committee: Paul Ostling (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Janat Berdalina.

-- The Nomination Committee: Evgueni Konovalenko (Chair), Janat Berdalina, Paul Ostling, Pascale Perez.

-- The Safety and Sustainability Committee: Janat Berdalina (Chair), Vitaly Nesis, Steven Dashevsky, PascalePerez.

Pascale Perez

Ms Perez has over 35 years of experience in leadership roles in mining, energy and environmental industries. Ms Perez is a founder and CEO of Swiss company International Services Corporation, advising in environment, energy, mining and industrial M&A sectors. She is also a government advisor to the Republic of Liberia. She is shareholder and member of the board of Imperator Resources (former Ivanhoe Gabon), a holder of two gold exploitation licenses. Ms Perez previously served as a director responsible for a gold project development in Ivory Coast at DYD International Holding and was the chairman and CEO of Derichebourg Polyurbaine group. She graduated from École Normale Supérieure and University of Montpellier with a degree in Economics.

Richard Sharko

Mr Sharko has over 39 years of global experience in audit, financial accounting and risk management. He is a board member and audit committee Chair at Agri Europe Cyprus. Prior to his current position, he was a partner at PwC for 25 years leading teams in various regional offices in Europe and Russia, engaging with multinational clients. In 2015-2020, he also served on IAASB as a board member, responsible for a number of task forces. Mr Sharko holds a BSc in accounting from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, CA, USA and holds CPA from the state of California.

There is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13 of the United Kingdom Listing Rules

Enquiries 

Investor Relations 
Polymetal    ir@polymetalinternational.com 
Evgeny Monakhov 
Timofey Kulakov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Kirill Kuznetsov 
         +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      POLY 
LEI Code:    213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  205291 
EQS News ID:  1502329 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502329&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

POLYMETAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.