Polymetal: Board Changes

Polymetal International plc Board Changes

Polymetal announces appointments to its Board of Directors.

Polymetal announces that Pascale Jeannin Perez and Richard Sharko have been appointed to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors effective immediately. Following these appointments, the Board will consist of eight members, of which six are independent non-executive directors.

The new composition of the Board Committees is the following

-- The Audit and Risk Committee: Steven Dashevsky (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Paul Ostling, RichardSharko.

-- The Remuneration Committee: Paul Ostling (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Janat Berdalina.

-- The Nomination Committee: Evgueni Konovalenko (Chair), Janat Berdalina, Paul Ostling, Pascale Perez.

-- The Safety and Sustainability Committee: Janat Berdalina (Chair), Vitaly Nesis, Steven Dashevsky, PascalePerez.

Pascale Perez

Ms Perez has over 35 years of experience in leadership roles in mining, energy and environmental industries. Ms Perez is a founder and CEO of Swiss company International Services Corporation, advising in environment, energy, mining and industrial M&A sectors. She is also a government advisor to the Republic of Liberia. She is shareholder and member of the board of Imperator Resources (former Ivanhoe Gabon), a holder of two gold exploitation licenses. Ms Perez previously served as a director responsible for a gold project development in Ivory Coast at DYD International Holding and was the chairman and CEO of Derichebourg Polyurbaine group. She graduated from École Normale Supérieure and University of Montpellier with a degree in Economics.

Richard Sharko

Mr Sharko has over 39 years of global experience in audit, financial accounting and risk management. He is a board member and audit committee Chair at Agri Europe Cyprus. Prior to his current position, he was a partner at PwC for 25 years leading teams in various regional offices in Europe and Russia, engaging with multinational clients. In 2015-2020, he also served on IAASB as a board member, responsible for a number of task forces. Mr Sharko holds a BSc in accounting from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, CA, USA and holds CPA from the state of California.

There is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13 of the United Kingdom Listing Rules

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov Timofey Kulakov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

