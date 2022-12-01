Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Dow Jones News
01.12.2022 | 08:31
Petrofac Limited: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Petrofac Limited: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 01-Dec-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

cTR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if 
 possible)i 
 
 
 
 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting  Petrofac Ltd 
 rights are attachedii: 
 
 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
 
 Non-UK issuer                                                X 
 
 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
 
 An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
 
 An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                             X 
 
 An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
 Other (please specify)iii: 
 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
 
 Name                                           Pendal Group Limited 
 
 City and country of registered office (if applicable)                  Sydney, Australia 
 
 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
 
 Name                                           J O Hambro Capital 
                                             Management Limited 
 
 City and country of registered office (if applicable)                  London, United Kingdom 
 
 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                 29/11/2022 
 
 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                      30/11/2022 
 
 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                                  % of voting rights   Total of Total number of 
                    % of voting rights attached through financial    both in % voting rights 
                    to shares (total of 8. A)  instruments       (8.A +  held in issuer 
                                  (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)   vii 
                                  2) 
 
 Resulting situation on the date on   Less than 5%        Less than 5%      5.004899% 26,083,404.00 
 which threshold was crossed or reached 
 
 Position of previous notification (if 
                    n/a             n/a           n/a 
 applicable) 
 
 
 
 
 
 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
 
 A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
 Class/type of             Number of voting rightsix     % of voting rights 
 shares 
                    Direct    Indirect       Direct    Indirect 
 ISIN code (if possible) 
                    (DTR5.1)   (DTR5.2.1)      (DTR5.1)   (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 GB00B0H2K534                     Less than 5%            Less than 5% 
 
 
 
 SUBTOTAL 8. A             Less than 5%            Less than 5% 
 
 
 
 B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
 
                  Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the 
 Type of financial   Expiration Conversion   instrument is                    % of voting 
 instrument       datex   Periodxi                               rights 
                          exercised/converted. 
 
 Equity: Lent      n/a    n/a       Less than 5%                     Less than 5% 
 Securities 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 Less than 5%                     Less than 5% 
 
 
 
 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
 
 Type of financial      Expiration Exercise/      Physical or cash Number of voting 
 instrument         datex   Conversion Period          rights         % of voting rights 
                    xi         settlementxii 
 
 
 
                              SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
 
 applicable box with an "X") 
 
 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity 
 and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the 
 (underlying) issuerxiii 
 
 Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
 financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or  X 
 legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
 
         % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals or 
 Namexv     equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher   is higher than the notifiable 
         notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold       threshold 
 
 Pendal Group                                      5.004899 
 Limited 
 
 J O Hambro 
 Capital                                         5.004899 
 Management 
 Limited 
 
 
 
 
 
 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 
 Name of the proxy holder 
 
 The number and % of voting rights held 
 
 The date until which the voting rights will 
 be held 
 
 
 
 11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Place of completion London 
 
 Date of completion  30/11/2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  205289 
EQS News ID:  1502259 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502259&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
