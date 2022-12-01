A vote is expected mid-December on a regulatory change that could severely dampen the value of new residential rooftop solar installations in California.From pv magazine USA The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is expected to vote on the Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 proposal in mid-December. It could change the structure of net metering and lower export rates by as much as 76%. Net metering is a process under which utilities pay rooftop solar owners to export electricity back to the grid. The solar array produces extra electricity during the day and in sunnier times of the year, ...

