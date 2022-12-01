Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CT5N ISIN: SE0015988274 Ticker-Symbol: 5KC 
Frankfurt
01.12.22
09:15 Uhr
0,270 Euro
+0,006
+2,27 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PILA PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PILA PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2022 | 08:53
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Pila Pharma AB (publ) (620/22)

Trading in Pila Pharma AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last
trading day is December 5, 2022. 

Short name:  PILA BTA  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019070624
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 273624   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat
Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission
AB on +46 8-684 05 800.
PILA PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.