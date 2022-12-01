Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Pila Pharma AB (publ) (620/22)

Trading in Pila Pharma AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is December 5, 2022. Short name: PILA BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019070624 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 273624 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission AB on +46 8-684 05 800.