Menlo Park, California and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the "Company", "Intellabridge" or "Kash Corp"), a financial technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company is planning to launch Kash 2.0, an impact finance product providing customers with savings, payments and investments as its core application modules powered by web3 and integrated cashback solutions.

With Kash 2.0, the Company plans to integrate impact finance into financial transactions of each application module, from Web3 savings, trading and investments to debit card payments on the Mastercard network. Kash helps to expand the tools for customers to drive change beyond traditional philanthropy, while leveraging innovative web3 technologies to help maximize the impact.

"With the climate crisis and sustainability taking center stage in headline news, a growing number of consumers today expect more sustainable impact solutions, and innovation in the fintech sector is helping to unlock the potential of sustainable development and social impact," explains Intellabridge CEO, John Eagleton. "Most Americans want to do more to have an impact, but don't know where to start. With Kash's financial impact solutions, customers can integrate impact into everyday life, making environmental and sustainable action easy and automated with every financial transaction."

The Kash Payments module integrates traditional debit cards with innovative cashback solutions through Web3 integrations and fintech partnerships, to provide customers with one of the highest cashback rates on the market generating automated impact benefits. Strategic partnerships will be announced over the next weeks and months prior to launch in March 2023.

The Kash Savings module will be based on the KASH USDC stablecoin which is designed to make it easy for anyone to earn cashback on Circle's stablecoins: USD Coin and Euro Coin, without the complexity of having to transfer stablecoins into multiple decentralized money markets. Since KASH USDC is easily transferable just like USDC, it can also be used for payments, remittance, and other financial services that want to benefit from a cashback solution.

Furthermore, holders of KASH USDC would have the option to automatically donate their cashback to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, adopted as a universal call to action to end poverty and protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity, in line with the Company's vision to provide a platform for environmental and social investing and a mission to make every financial transaction have a positive impact.

The Kash Investments module is a decentralized exchange which combines integrated web3 self-custody wallets, an order book with aggregated exchange liquidity, customer support, social financial investment tools, and biometric security to provide customers with a comprehensive web3 trading solution.

"Since the recent bankruptcies of centralized exchanges like FTX, Voyager, BlockFi and Celsius, people have realized the value of decentralized exchanges which provide users with multiple advantages including full control over their assets and a growing universe of web3 solutions," explains John Eagleton. "Despite the advantages of decentralized exchanges, mass market adoption has been slow due to complex user experiences and limited customer support. The Kash Investments module is designed to solve these issues by providing users with an easy-to-use application which integrates user custody, biometric security, realtime customer support, and other web3 integrations, as well as cashback on every transaction."

The Company is planning to launch an Alpha version of the product in December 2022. The objective of the Alpha version is to pilot and process transactions in advance of a tested and audited live release in March 2023.

An updated website, investor presentation and roadmap are available on the www.kash.io website.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company whose product Kash is built on blockchain and traditional financial technologies and which provides customers with access to savings, payments and investment applications powered by web3 and cashback solutions, with additional layers of cybersecurity and customer service. Intellabridge offers depositors self-custody services to empower them with complete control over their accounts through its institutional-grade platform. The Kash 2.0 product is expected to feature self-custody wallets, cashback stablecoins, donation NFTs, fiat-crypto on-ramps, and other DeFi financial services, with plans to offer debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The Kash platform is available on web and mobile at kash.io.

For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.kash.io.

