Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update
London, December 1
1 December 2022
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 30 November 2022 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-
Name of Security % of gross assets
Marwyn Value Investors 0.015
Unbound Group 0.004
Worsley Investors 0.051
Contact for queries:
Name: Smita Amin
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836347