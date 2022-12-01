DJ Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (WSRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 30-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 79.1671
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28459007
CODE: WSRI LN
ISIN: LU1861134382
