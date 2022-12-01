DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (C50U LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 30-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.006
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 111824
CODE: C50U LN
ISIN: LU1681047400
