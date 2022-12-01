DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (D) (EMXU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 30-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 41.154

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5305617

CODE: EMXU LN

ISIN: LU2345046655

