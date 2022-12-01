DJ Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (SMRU LN) Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 30-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 549.9359

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6040

CODE: SMRU LN

ISIN: LU1602145200

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

