DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBU LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 30-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.02

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 57145835

CODE: CRBU LN

ISIN: LU1829218749

