Strategic Agreement with Studsvik Expands Capabilities at Springfields Site

Westinghouse Electric Company today signed a Technology License Agreement with Studsvik to develop a Metals Recycling and Treatment Facility at its Springfields site in Lancashire, UK.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005074/en/

Westinghouse's Kirsty Armer and Studsvik's Mikael Karlsson sign a Technology License Agreement to develop a Metals Recycling and Treatment Facility at the Westinghouse Springfields site in Lancashire, UK. (Photo: Business Wire)

Innovative and carbon-neutral solutions are required to process the hundreds of thousands of tons of contaminated metals expected from nuclear decommissioning projects globally. The ability to clean, melt and recycle metals is recognized as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to disposal. The facility's goal is to recycle around 90 percent of the processed metals for re-use in the open market.

The Westinghouse recycling facility will feature a metal melter as the core technology, to clean, treat and recycle contaminated metals and large components. The agreement provides access to Studsvik's proven melting technology experience and know-how in the field of metallic treatment, significantly enhancing the design and operation of the new facility.

"We look forward to supporting Westinghouse in delivering this new melting facility which will deliver significant benefits to the environment through the recycling of contaminated metals,"said Mikael Karlsson, Business Areas President, Waste Management Technology from Studsvik.

"Bringing together the Westinghouse capabilities and existing infrastructure at our Springfields site, with the metals treatment expertise of Studsvik, will create a sustainable solution for contaminated metals for our customers and bring long-term jobs and investment to the Lancashire region," said Kirsty Armer, Vice President of Westinghouse Environmental Services UK.

The Springfields Melter for Advanced Recycling and Treatment (SMART) facility forms part of Westinghouse's development of a wider nuclear material management hub at its Springfields site and expands Westinghouse's global decommissioning and waste management market offerings. The facility development and operations will bring investment and jobs into the Lancashire region supporting approximately 150 jobs during construction and 40 full-time jobs during operation.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005074/en/

Contacts:

media@westinghouse.com