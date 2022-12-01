Sapia.ai now a supplier to the UK government G-Cloud 13 Framework

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapia.ai, creator of the world's first smart interviewer, are proud to announce that they have been accepted onto the UK government's Crown Commercial Service (CCS) procurement framework G-Cloud 13.

Organisations can now find and purchase Sapia.ai's tools, including its AI-empowered smart chat which has shown to help companies deliver on their Diversity KPI's when hiring, from the government's digital marketplace.

The G-cloud framework launched in 2012, with the aim of easing the procurement process for the UK government and other public sector bodies.

Sapia.ai has joined over 5000 suppliers to offer its solutions within the framework.

Public sector organisations are now able to access, review, and purchase Sapia.ai's automated and bias-free hiring solution easily through the marketplace, knowing that it has been vetted by the G-cloud framework.

Sapia.ai is truly unique in that it allows candidates to apply for a job through a simple text chat - negating the need for CVs which have been shown to be full of bias - even when anonymised.

Instead, using Sapia.ai's AI-driven technology and its bias-free database of interview responses, Sapia.ai can create an accurate and independent profile of a candidate matching their skills with their ability to do the job within seconds. Every candidate also receives personalized feedback that they can use to improve in areas for future job searches, as well as helping them understand where their strengths lie.

Sapia.ai CEO, Barb Hyman said she was personally proud of the impact Sapia.ai was having on hiring for diversity.

"We are delighted to have been included in the G-Cloud 13 framework," Hyman said.

"When our technology can simultaneously lead to customers seeing accelerated diversity after just 3 months of use, as in the case of our customer Woodies, you know you have built game changing technology.

"We cannot wait for it to do the same in the public sector that we have for so many companies."

By using Sapia.ai public sector customers can now deliver:

An interview for every candidate that applies without any need for CVs.

A fast and human-focussed automated hiring system that fits into current HR processes.

A time-efficient shortlisting process, while every candidate receives personalized feedback.

More diverse hires with highly accurate job matching.

An immediate impact on D&I KPIs.

Huge cost and time savings on recruitment.

About Sapia

Sapia's mission is to help companies unlock and engage talent at scale. With its blind, automated chat interview and comprehensive DEI analytics platform, Sapia's technology is the first solution of its kind to disrupt biases that affects traditional recruitment processes - resulting in fair outcomes for candidates and companies.

