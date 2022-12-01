Grid operator ISA CTEEP has started commercially operating a large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Registro substation in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo. The 30 MW/60 MWh BESS is expected to provide backup power to the grid during hours of peak demand in summer.From pv magazine LatAm Brazil's transmission system operator, ISA CTEEP, has announced that the country's first large-scale battery has been connected to the grid at one of its electrical substations in Sao Paulo. The company said the battery spans approximately 5,000 square meters and relies on 180 lithium battery ...

