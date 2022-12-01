DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DTEC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2022 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 30-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.3178

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16027085

CODE: DTEC LN

ISIN: LU2023678282

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

