DJ Hurricane Ian drives natural catastrophe year-to-date insured losses to USD 115 billion, Swiss Re Institute estimates
Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Research Update Hurricane Ian drives natural catastrophe year-to-date insured losses to USD 115 billion, Swiss Re Institute estimates 2022-12-01 / 10:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 01, 2022 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)
SWISS RE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de