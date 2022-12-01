

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Climate tech startup Carbonfuture Thursday announced that it has signed a multi-year purchase agreement with Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re AG (SSREY.PK) to support high quality standards in the biochar carbon removal market.



The end-to-end platform for companies who want to participate in removing carbon from the atmosphere said that its deal with Swiss Re is among the largest biochar agreements ever signed.



Carbonfuture offers access to premium carbon removal and participation in the world's most cutting-edge carbon community.



The company said, 'Strong demand signals for high quality solutions as the one offered by Carbonfuture will help ensure the integrity of the carbon removal industry as it grows as well as ultimately accelerate mainstream adoption of carbon removal towards reaching net zero.'



The world must reach net-zero CO? emissions by 2050 to stand a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. This requires drastic emission reductions followed by the active removal of gigatonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.



Tom Spencer, Environmental Management Specialist at Swiss Re, said, 'Carbonfuture's sink-tracking technology, which keeps a record of where each bag of biochar is added to a carbon sink, ensures that buyers 'know where the carbon is'. This protects against the biochar being used for means other than carbon removal and was an important reason for Swiss Re to choose Carbonfuture as a supplier.'



