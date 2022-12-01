DJ JSC Halyk Bank: On the completion of the transaction on the sale of 100% shares of a subsidiary in Tajikistan

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: On the completion of the transaction on the sale of 100% shares of a subsidiary in Tajikistan 01-Dec-2022 / 09:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 1, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

On the completion of the transaction on the sale of 100% shares of a subsidiary in Tajikistan

Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) announces the completion of the sale of 100% shares of Halyk Bank Tajikistan CJSC (the "Bank") to the International Bank of Tajikistan CJSC.

Halyk Bank Tajikistan CJSC will be renamed within 6 upcoming months.

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 14,207.9bn as at September 30, 2022, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender.

The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 575 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

- ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Halyk Bank +7 727 259 04 30 Mira Kassenova MiraK@halykbank.kz +7 727 259 04 53 Margulan Tanirtayev Margulant@halykbank.kz +7 727 330 16 77 Nurgul Mukhadi NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 205547 EQS News ID: 1502969 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502969&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2022 04:29 ET (09:29 GMT)